The Cabana Is a Cozy Tiny House That Blends Rustic Charm With Modern Comfort

This tiny home has a lot of rustic charm, and it's also filled with modern conveniences. Aptly named the Cabana, the small mobile habitat was designed by Summit Tiny Homes (STH), a tiny home builder located in British Columbia, Canada. The skilled team from STH has more than a decade of experience in building unique models that match the owner's specific needs.
The Cabana was designed as a cozy retreat for two. It measures 22 ft (6.7 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). With a total of 215 sq ft (19.9 sq meters) of living space, this unit is indeed a tiny house by definition. However, it definitely doesn't feel like it. The STH team incorporated some smart storage ideas and design features that allow owners to feel like they're living in a much bigger home.
The Cabana includes a beautiful kitchen, a cozy living room, a full bathroom, and a double loft. On the outside, this tiny has cedar siding with metal accents, a perfect representation of its rustic-modern interior styling.
To the left, next to the entryway, is a fully-equipped kitchen. It comes with a farmhouse-style sink, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a range hood, and a retro full-size refrigerator. It also has a generous butcher block countertop, several floating shelves, and plenty of cabinets that can be used for storing the cookware.
If that's not enough, rest assured because right next to the kitchen is a staircase with built-in storage that leads to the lofted bedroom. It includes a small opening that can fit a washer and dryer combo unit.
Upstairs, you'll notice that the loft is quite spacious. Owners will benefit from a 50-sq-ft (4.6-sq-meter) area, so there's enough room for a queen-size bed and a large closet. Like most spaces in this tiny, the bedroom is filled with natural light as well.
As I've mentioned before, the Cabana comes with two lofts. The other one is positioned right above the living room, and it's smaller. Although you cannot really use it as a sleeping area, it's a great spot for storing bigger items.
For all of this, the Cabana starts at $109,999 CAD (~ $84,447 USD). It is certainly not a "tiny" price, but it's a turnkey model. So other than your necessary belongings, you don't really have to bring anything else as this tiny is ready to move in.
It's worth mentioning that STH's dwellings can be customized to match every owner's needs, so the prices might vary depending on the features chosen. Customers can change the size of their future home, the trailer type, and what appliances they want. Moreover, they can choose to live off the grid as well since these tinies are available with a solar system.
The Cabana also comes in a slightly bigger size. It essentially has the same layout, but you get a little bit more space since that unit is 26-ft-long (7.9-meter-long). Of course, the price is also higher, as the model starts at $119,999 CAD (~$92,138 USD).
