Movable Roots' Schult Trailer Home Trades You a Mazework of Rooms for Your Life Savings

Folks, you may have heard of Movable Roots (MR) before, as we've featured their works several times. With over 20 years of experience in this industry, we could consider them as one of the godfathers of mobile and trailer home living.
As for the design we'll be exploring today, it's been dubbed the Schult, and like most other works from MR, it all started with a client's needs. That's one of the beautiful things about MR; once they build a mobile dwelling for someone, if the design pleases the gods, it'll typically be enrolled in MR's 'For Sale' portfolio.
But, this sort of custom job isn't cheap. For example, the Schult starts with a price tag of $170,000 (€170,500 at current exchange rates), but as it's pictured in the gallery, it will cost you $204,000 (€204,700). Yes, as much as some traditional homes, but the ability to move around the world while living it up in style and meeting your needs is priceless.
One way we can see just what our lives may be like with such a habitat, let's take a little journey through imagination, starting with you dropping some of, if not all, of your life's savings on this bugger. When that happens, you'll need to figure out which truck to use for towing this 38-foot-long (11.5-meter) behemoth. And it's not just long either; with countless furnishings and spaces, this puppy requires a three-axle trailer to help you move things along safely.
One aspect I'd like to attract your attention to is the presence of appliances; this tiny home is filled with absolutely everything you could ever need, even for a traditional home. A fully loaded kitchen with a pull-out workspace offers all the space and utilities required to whip up three-course meals for all guests or family members, and appliances like a dishwasher help keep things clean and ready to go. There's a washer/dryer combo for clothing, too, not to mention a bathroom that puts my own to shame.
As for spaces that can be designated for sleeping, the Schult appears to be a maze of rooms revealed by sliding doors, accessible by stairs, or found in the furthest corners of the home. I mean it. I tried to figure out where everything was situated, and it took me some time to figure things out.
Want limitless water? Try a rain-catching system or add more tanks. Heck, you can even repurpose a room as a gear garage and take the worry out of storage space, of which there's already plenty.
At the end of the day, it's up to you what you do with your Schult. All Movable Roots does is hand the canvas upon which to paint your off-grid dreams. Sure, it may cost you a bit more than your average tiny home, but do you really need to look at the gallery again? Go ahead.
As for the design we'll be exploring today, it's been dubbed the Schult, and like most other works from MR, it all started with a client's needs. That's one of the beautiful things about MR; once they build a mobile dwelling for someone, if the design pleases the gods, it'll typically be enrolled in MR's 'For Sale' portfolio.
But, this sort of custom job isn't cheap. For example, the Schult starts with a price tag of $170,000 (€170,500 at current exchange rates), but as it's pictured in the gallery, it will cost you $204,000 (€204,700). Yes, as much as some traditional homes, but the ability to move around the world while living it up in style and meeting your needs is priceless.
One way we can see just what our lives may be like with such a habitat, let's take a little journey through imagination, starting with you dropping some of, if not all, of your life's savings on this bugger. When that happens, you'll need to figure out which truck to use for towing this 38-foot-long (11.5-meter) behemoth. And it's not just long either; with countless furnishings and spaces, this puppy requires a three-axle trailer to help you move things along safely.
One aspect I'd like to attract your attention to is the presence of appliances; this tiny home is filled with absolutely everything you could ever need, even for a traditional home. A fully loaded kitchen with a pull-out workspace offers all the space and utilities required to whip up three-course meals for all guests or family members, and appliances like a dishwasher help keep things clean and ready to go. There's a washer/dryer combo for clothing, too, not to mention a bathroom that puts my own to shame.
As for spaces that can be designated for sleeping, the Schult appears to be a maze of rooms revealed by sliding doors, accessible by stairs, or found in the furthest corners of the home. I mean it. I tried to figure out where everything was situated, and it took me some time to figure things out.
Want limitless water? Try a rain-catching system or add more tanks. Heck, you can even repurpose a room as a gear garage and take the worry out of storage space, of which there's already plenty.
At the end of the day, it's up to you what you do with your Schult. All Movable Roots does is hand the canvas upon which to paint your off-grid dreams. Sure, it may cost you a bit more than your average tiny home, but do you really need to look at the gallery again? Go ahead.