The ROG Is Encore RV's One and Only Glamping Machine and It's All Anyone Will Ever Need

Folks, it's not entirely clear when Encore RV started dipping their toes into this industry, but considering they only have one model at their disposal, we can assume that they're a relatively young team. Or, it simply means that they decided to pour all of their heart and soul into a single and finely tuned machine that is the best this team offers.
With that in mind, it's time to take a little trip through imagination land and see what's in store for you, a potential future buyer of such a travel trailer. To start things off, let me point out how much you're being asked to pay for one of these puppies, and then we'll go through why you should dish out every penny Encore asks for.
Like most other RVs, prices depend heavily on nothing more than the presence of extra added features that folks feel are essential for their off-grid lives. However, as I searched countless dealerships for rates, rarely did any drop under $25,000 (€24,800 at current exchange rates) for the ROG. And that's not a price for just a standard unit; some even included a roof-mounted AC, side and rear awnings, and selected paint jobs.
What makes this bugger so unique, and one of the main reasons I chose to bring it to light, is that it's built without any wood. The shell is composed of nothing but composite materials, mainly fiberglass, that don't just yield a lightweight habitat but also one that's able to endure the elements without you having to worry about liquids seeping in between panels. Your camper won't peel its skin like a boiled potato.
a tad different from other trailers; aluminum is the material of choice here. Again, not just because it's light, but because of its inherent properties. With aluminum tubing in place, the shell is first secured with adhesives, mechanically secured, and finally welded together (Tri-Bond Construction). A torsion axle and AT tires are all you need to know about where you can take this bugger. A massive roof rack is also part of the exterior, and by the looks of the specs, it may just be able to house a rooftop tent.
As for the interior of this bugger, nearly 81 inches (205 centimeters) of length and 70 inches (178 centimeters) of width yield space to accommodate everything you could ever need inside of a camper trailer. A modular bedding system, sufficient storage space, and access to control panels are available, but so are LED reading lights, stereo speakers, and radio and cable antennas. Not to mention countless other features that we simply don't have the luxury of bringing to light. Again, aluminum has been called upon to create cabinetry and additional storage lockers and bins to combat the use of wood.
I mentioned that RV and the likes come in various setups and capabilities. Well, for the ROG, Encore RV seems to have taken inspiration from teardrop campers because the galley is found at the rear of the unit and is accessible by unlatching hinged panels, in the process, revealing a cooktop, worktop, fridge and freezer, oven, running water and faucet, and more speakers to have you stirring food to your favorite beat.
At the end of the day, once you've run through all the features and capabilities this puppy displays, you'll understand why the $25K or more price tag, and just like me, you probably won't feel bad about dropping a tad more on the ROG than on your average camper, you can see why. Just a little something-something to be aware of for your adventure plans.
