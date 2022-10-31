Virtual Datsun 240Z Successor Tenders a Veritable Retro Companion for Nissan's Z

Nissan has taken full opportunity of the impending 2022 SEMA Show (November 1-4, Las Vegas, Nevada) and will introduce no less than six conceptual ideas. Unfortunately, none of them bears the Datsun mark.
Let us face it. Over in the real world, the Japanese brand of Datsun greatness is dead, yet again, after the botched relaunch attempt. Meanwhile, fans of its long-gone glory are still reeling for sports car greatness instead of that low-cost OEM attempt. And they are doing a much better job at it, even if only virtually, sometimes.
Such is the case with the automotive artist & designer better known as pistonzero across social media, who has again rekindled the digital love for his Datsun 240Z revival project. Originally conceived back in the middle of February, a crimson first-gen Z car was imagined as the “alternative vision of the 240Z successor.”
It was way “more retro and old school” than the 2023 Nissan Z, kept more of the original body lines, and was made from CGI scratch – except for the cool wheels. Anyway, the virtual artist promised from the get-go a lot more versions, including new colors (green, Nardo Gray), plus some non-studio settings. Alas, it soon also packed a lot of new stuff to make sure the digital OEM version would get a proper, aftermarket-style companion.
So, the pixel master treated his Datsun 240Z revival to a stunning widebody aerodynamic kit, a nice set of contrasting, Rotiform aftermarket wheels, plus a new color combination. Naturally, there were both ‘tame’ studio and ‘in the wild’ pictures to make sure no CGI stones were left unturned. Hey, there was even a short video reel to keep them company.
Now, though, the latest version recycles some of the digital items and also brings out some new features. We could try and discover them… but we got caught ogling at the ritzy background and imagining ourselves at the wheel of this roll-caged hoot. So, please excuse us for giving it our CGI hall pass with little to no further investigation!
