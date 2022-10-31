Smashed Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Would Make a Pretty Great CGI Magnum Wagon

However, one should bring a little bit of suspension of disbelief as it does need a few magic CGI touches from Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, before turning into a feisty grocery-getter.
Everyone around the world, probably even around the entire galaxy, knows that Dodge is on its way toward ushering in a ‘Last Call’ with its ICE-powered pony and muscle cars. As such, following a cool series of seven special editions and the regular 2023 model year production, the legendary Charger and Challenger nameplates will ultimately need to adopt the ways of the EV revolution.
Alas, it is not all about battery power in Detroit just yet. Possibly acting as a massive counterpart, the American carmaker has also brought back the mighty 710-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat SUV for the same model year. And that quickly gave people ideas, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
So, not long ago, Jim, the all-Americana (with few exceptions) virtual artist, decided to avoid using the regular Charger for a digital revival of the cool 2005 – 2008 Dodge Magnum station wagon and instead opted for a quick take on the Durango SRT Hellcat family and track SUV. But we never knew how the pixel master arrived at the all-weather family car conclusion. Well, that changes now.
This is because the CGI expert has decided to give us a little behind-the-scenes snippet of his quick digital making-of, thus compiling a little video reel, to sum up, the intermediate, virtual steps. Well, it might look easy to the uninitiated. But we advise not trying this at home without the proper digital skills and CGI motivation – as this guy has lots and lots of daily practice with some of our most beloved cars, SUVs, and trucks from both then and now!
