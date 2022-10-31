Ford Focus RS-Based Lincoln MKH Would Be Just Another Forbidden Fruit, Actually

Ford recently announced that, soon enough, its big S-Max and Galaxy minivans will be no more. Even worse, the iconic yet little Fiesta subcompact is also getting the retirement ticket to car Valhalla.
Well, that constitutes some truly unwelcome news for the very few European buyers of MPVs and diminishing numbers of supermini enthusiasts. Unless they are big eco fans, as the Blue Oval decided to retire the nameplates to make way for its upcoming EV machines. Anyway, that probably gave some people ideas.
Both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm. Over there, Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has decided to jump across the Atlantic Ocean for a few European CGI shenanigans. This is noticeably big news as far as this pixel master is concerned, as he rarely dabbles with the Old Continent creations.
He is usually more inclined to do stuff with a JDM twist, though only if it serves an Americana purpose. Well, this one, too, does the same, actually. You see, under the black attire dwells an unsuspecting Ford Focus RS, that feisty 350-hp Hot Hatch that has not been around for some time already. Naturally, that makes it an enticing forbidden fruit unless one can find a used example that is still in suitable condition to hoon and daily drive.
Anyway, the CGI expert did not want to leave it to rest, so – at the behest of fan comments – he set aside the recent GMC Sportback ‘sedan,’ the luxurious Buick Park Avenue revival that had a lot of Caddy DNA, or the fabulous Toyota Tacoma HD dually that would probably defeat all mid-size pickup trucks in the blink of the CGI eye. Instead, the author decided to have a go at the Hot Hatch segment.
And he used a ‘Lincoln MKH,’ with the latter ‘H’ standing for the hatchback, obviously. Interestingly, people unanimously adhered to the idea of a posh Hot Hatch with fine leather, lots of wood, and a Focus RS-bowered 350-hp powertrain.
Both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm. Over there, Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has decided to jump across the Atlantic Ocean for a few European CGI shenanigans. This is noticeably big news as far as this pixel master is concerned, as he rarely dabbles with the Old Continent creations.
He is usually more inclined to do stuff with a JDM twist, though only if it serves an Americana purpose. Well, this one, too, does the same, actually. You see, under the black attire dwells an unsuspecting Ford Focus RS, that feisty 350-hp Hot Hatch that has not been around for some time already. Naturally, that makes it an enticing forbidden fruit unless one can find a used example that is still in suitable condition to hoon and daily drive.
Anyway, the CGI expert did not want to leave it to rest, so – at the behest of fan comments – he set aside the recent GMC Sportback ‘sedan,’ the luxurious Buick Park Avenue revival that had a lot of Caddy DNA, or the fabulous Toyota Tacoma HD dually that would probably defeat all mid-size pickup trucks in the blink of the CGI eye. Instead, the author decided to have a go at the Hot Hatch segment.
And he used a ‘Lincoln MKH,’ with the latter ‘H’ standing for the hatchback, obviously. Interestingly, people unanimously adhered to the idea of a posh Hot Hatch with fine leather, lots of wood, and a Focus RS-bowered 350-hp powertrain.