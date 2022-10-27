Wannabe Baby Ford e-SUV Might Electrify the New Fiesta Void on the Old Continent

Believe it or not, Ford is abandoning more and more passenger car segments in the face of the great crossover, SUV, and truck adversity. Even some surprising nameplates are now going the way of car Valhalla.
To no one’s surprise, the Ford Galaxy and S-Max minivans (aka MPVs or soccer mom mobiles) are also biting the dust as the segment is on life support just about everywhere around the world. But the news that Ford’s ubiquitous Fiesta supermini will be no longer in production starting next June sure acted like a shell shockwave. After all, along with the Focus compact, that is one of their best-selling nameplates ever, at least on the Old Continent.
No worries, as the Blue Oval teams will refocus their minds and spend all their energy on cooking up new electric vehicles to help Ford achieve its carbon-neutral strategy as fast as possible. Naturally, that got people thinking about what comes next. And seeing that the Ford Mustang Mach-E compact crossover EV SUV is a major hit everywhere (even with the IIHS - Insurance Institute for Highway Safety!), it would not take long to imagine that Ford might want to emulate the success on a smaller, subcompact scale.
So, here is virtual automotive artist Bernhard Reichel of Reichel Car Design fame looking into those CGI matters and cooking up a hypothetical baby Ford e-SUV to fill the void soon left by the dearly-departed Fiesta supermini. Sure, it does come with certain Mustang Mach-E cues, so perhaps it could also land in other regions, but its nimble presence and diminutive dimensions seem to recommend it for the Old Continent, above all else.
As for the near future, we can all bet that Ford will soon clear the air and tell us what EVs to expect after the S-Max, Galaxy, and Fiesta retirements, so do take all this baby e-SUV speculation with the traditional grain of salt!
