Reinvented 2024 Camaro Iroc-Z Fuses New and Old Chevy Body Styles With ZL1 Power

Initially conceived as a racer tribute to the International Race of Champions, the third-generation Chevy Camaro IROC-Z later became available for regular Joes as well, albeit as a performance package upgrade for the Z28 version.
It sprung to street life back in 1985, and with its angular design and thorough suspension, brakes, and tire (among other) upgrades quickly became a staple of the sports car lifestyle for the late 1980s. Naturally, a cult following soon emerged, and the iconic Camaro can easily consider the IROC-Z version as one of its standout features of the era.
Oddly enough, General Motors is stubborn enough not to take advantage of the fan service, instead letting the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro sink into the abyss of low-sales solitude without any shame. As such, it really is no surprise that people have started taking things into their hands – or at the tip of their CGI brushes, in some ZL1-powered cases.
Just like other pixel masters before him, the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) has recently decided to show some playful CGI love for two different Camaro versions, the contemporary 650-horsepower ZL1 1LE and the ‘OBS’ (old/original body style) Camaro IROC-Z.
And, oddly enough for someone who 3D-models “exclusive big wheel” automotive content, the chromed rims on the reinvented ‘2024 Chevy Camaro Iroc-Z’ do not seem larger than 20 inches, which is something even OEMs do quite regularly these days. Anyway, back to the CGI mashup, it is pretty clear the CGI expert simply took the front end of the Camaro ZL1 and seamlessly blended the F-body of the third-generation Chevy pony car.
The result is not too shabby, frankly, though one does have to cope with the smoother front and the straight-edged rear. So, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?
