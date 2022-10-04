Ford Mustang Mach-E Passes Tougher Side Crash Test With Flying Colors

Not that long ago, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tested new vehicles for side impact protection at 31 miles per hour (make that 50 kilometers per hour) against a 3,300-pound (1,497-kilogram) barrier. The updated evaluation features increased speed (37 mph or 60 kph) and a heavier barrier (4,200 lbs or 1,905 kgs), which is closer to the weight of current-generation sport utility vehicles from the mid-size segment.

7 photos