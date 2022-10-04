Ford Mustang Mach-E Passes Tougher Side Crash Test With Flying Colors

Not that long ago, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tested new vehicles for side impact protection at 31 miles per hour (make that 50 kilometers per hour) against a 3,300-pound (1,497-kilogram) barrier. The updated evaluation features increased speed (37 mph or 60 kph) and a heavier barrier (4,200 lbs or 1,905 kgs), which is closer to the weight of current-generation sport utility vehicles from the mid-size segment.
The 2021 to 2022 model year Ford Mustang Mach-E has earned the maximum rating in the nonprofit organization’s tougher side crash test. For the time being, a good rating in the original test is enough to qualify for the Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ accolades. Next year, a good or acceptable rating in the updated test will be required for TSP. As expected, a good rating will be needed for the institute’s highest-tier accolade.
As far as the Mustang Mach-E is concerned, the safety boffins are much obliged to report good ratings for head protection for both the driver and driver-side rear passenger. Dummy measurements reveal a low risk of injury to most body regions, with only the driver’s torso registering a somewhat elevated risk of injury. In terms of structural performance, the e-crossover with Ford Escape underpinnings was downgraded from good to acceptable because the left rear door partially opened during the crash.
The IIHS notes that “this did not have a significant effect on the movement of the dummy or how much the passenger compartment was crushed by the impact.” Be that as it may, “a door that opens in a crash could allow an occupant, especially an unbelted one, to be partially or completely ejected.”
The Mustang Mach-E joins ten other good-rated SUVs, namely the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, Infiniti QX60, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, three-row Volkswagen Atlas and two-row Atlas Cross Sport, as well as the Volkswagen ID.4.
