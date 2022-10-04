autoevolution
Ford Mustang Mach-E Passes Tougher Side Crash Test With Flying Colors

4 Oct 2022, 16:32 UTC ·
Not that long ago, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tested new vehicles for side impact protection at 31 miles per hour (make that 50 kilometers per hour) against a 3,300-pound (1,497-kilogram) barrier. The updated evaluation features increased speed (37 mph or 60 kph) and a heavier barrier (4,200 lbs or 1,905 kgs), which is closer to the weight of current-generation sport utility vehicles from the mid-size segment.
The 2021 to 2022 model year Ford Mustang Mach-E has earned the maximum rating in the nonprofit organization’s tougher side crash test. For the time being, a good rating in the original test is enough to qualify for the Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ accolades. Next year, a good or acceptable rating in the updated test will be required for TSP. As expected, a good rating will be needed for the institute’s highest-tier accolade.

As far as the Mustang Mach-E is concerned, the safety boffins are much obliged to report good ratings for head protection for both the driver and driver-side rear passenger. Dummy measurements reveal a low risk of injury to most body regions, with only the driver’s torso registering a somewhat elevated risk of injury. In terms of structural performance, the e-crossover with Ford Escape underpinnings was downgraded from good to acceptable because the left rear door partially opened during the crash.

The IIHS notes that “this did not have a significant effect on the movement of the dummy or how much the passenger compartment was crushed by the impact.” Be that as it may, “a door that opens in a crash could allow an occupant, especially an unbelted one, to be partially or completely ejected.”

The Mustang Mach-E joins ten other good-rated SUVs, namely the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, Infiniti QX60, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent, Toyota Highlander, three-row Volkswagen Atlas and two-row Atlas Cross Sport, as well as the Volkswagen ID.4.

