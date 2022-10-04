Ford F-150 Lightning Races Mustang GT, Shelby Super Snake, Only One Can Win

Ford's F-150 Lightning has plenty of power and torque, and we have seen it perform against other vehicles before. This time, we get to see it on an airfield strip, where it faces two unlikely contenders, the Mustang GT and the Shelby Super Snake.
To be fair, most potential customers of the F-150 Lightning are not considering it instead of a Mustang GT, and the same can be said of the pony car's flock.
As for the Shelby Super Snake, it is a performance pick-up truck that is part of a niche. It can be seen as a competitor of the F-150 Lightning if you take its horsepower figures into account, as well as its body style.
Fortunately for the people who were unsure if they should get a Mustang GT, a Shelby Super Snake, or an F-150 Lightning for their occasional visit to the drag strip, the Brits over at carwow have planned a face-off between the three models, and the resulting video was published today, October 4th, 2022. The race took place in the UK, at the usual airstrip where the publication hosts its face-offs. While they all originate from the Blue Oval, just one of them has the corresponding logo on its grille.
While the electric pick-up truck has the advantage of massive torque that is available instantly, without any hesitation, and has no gears to go through, it has the disadvantage of weight. A gigantic portion of the latter is linked to its 130-kWh battery., but it is no lightweight proposition. Evidently, the Shelby Super Snake is not exactly a Lotus-tuned lightweight special, but it is lighter than the Lightning.
The Mustang GT is obviously lighter than both pick-up trucks featured in the video, but it also comes without a cargo bed. Evidently, the Mustang GT is there as a reference, but nobody minds it, right? This example featured the company's ten-speed automatic gearbox, so each vehicle in this drag race is a two-pedal car.
If you want to see which is the quickest off the line, as well as from a rolling start, the full video is below.
