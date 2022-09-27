2023 Mazda CX-50 Crashes Its Way to Top Safety Pick+ Status

Based on the Mazda3, which means that it features torsion-beam rear suspension, the CX-50 is one of the safest compact utilities around. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has just published the crash-test results, gifting the compact-sized crossover with its highest accolade.
To earn the highest award possible, good or acceptable headlights must come standard on every trim level. Non-turbo variants feature LED projector-style headlights that were rated “acceptable” by the nonprofit organization. Turbo-engined variants level up to curve-adaptive technology, earning the highest rating available. Both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention were rated “superior.”
The IIHS was also impressed by the seatbelt reminders and child seat anchors. When it comes to crashworthiness tests like the driver-side small overlap front crash test in the clip below, the CX-50 aced all six tests.
Manufactured exclusively in Huntsville, Alabama at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, the CX-50 can be considered the larger sibling of the CX-30. Positioned higher than the CX-5 but lower than the CX-9 in the Japanese automaker’s lineup, this fellow currently starts from $27,550.
Capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms), the CX-50 is available in 10 configurations. The 2.5 S, which features a naturally-aspirated engine, comes with i-Activ AWD, wireless Apple CarPlay integration, as well as Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go. At the other end of the spectrum, the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus is rocking heated rear seats, a wireless charging pad for your phone, and 360-degree cameras.
Equipped as standard with a six-speed automatic transmission, the CX-50 cranks out 187 horsepower and 186 pound-foot (252 Nm) with the free-breathing engine. Going turbo results in 227 horsepower and 310 pound-foot (420 Nm) on 87-octane gas. Fill ‘er up with premium, and the ratings are said to increase to 256 horsepower and 320 pound-foot (434 Nm).
The 2023 Mazda CX-50, a new small SUV, earns a 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) September 27, 2022
View full ratings: https://t.co/CdiMSa6NYL pic.twitter.com/HYbPrKwKeY