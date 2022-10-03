Ford 7.3L Godzilla-Based 6.8L V8 Doesn't Have a Name, We Vote for Minilla

The first rumors in regard to the 6.8-liter V8 in the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty made the rounds in 2020. Back in September 2020, the Ford Motor Company and Unifor agreed to investments worth C$1.95 billion, of which C$148 million would go to the Windsor powertrain facilities.
The first slip of the tongue in regard to the 6.8-liter V8 came from Unifor prez Jerry Dias, who said that the 6.X L engine would be used in the F-150 and Mustang. Considering that Ford has updated the Coyote with dual throttle bodies in the Mustang, the cam-in-block V8 engine twinned with the 7.3-liter Godzilla simply doesn’t make sense in these applications.
Introduced with much pomp and circumstance last week, the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty promises “the most towing, payload, torque, and horsepower of any heavy-duty full-size truck.” Unfortunately for prospective customers, the Dearborn-based automaker hasn’t confirmed any output figures, nor did it mention max towing and payload figures.
Ford hasn’t named the 6.8-liter V8 either, a workhorse of an engine that replaces the Boss 6.2-liter V8 of the previous-generation Super Duty. “We didn’t develop a name [for it],” said Ford Super Duty engineering manager Aaron Bresky. Speaking to Ford Authority, this kind gentleman also confirmed that “it’s a proven architecture from the 7.3-liter Godzilla.”
Expected to launch in early 2023, the redesigned Super Duty will be manufactured at the Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant with a choice of two gasoline mills (6.8L and 7.3L) and two diesel options (standard Power Stroke and High-Output Power Stroke). Every single one is connected to 10-speed transmissions. By comparison, the previous-gen Super Duty with the 6.2L engine relied on a six-speed automatic tranny.
The now-discontinued powerplant is good for 385 horsepower and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm), whereas the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 levels up to 430 ponies and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. Considering these figures and the increased displacement, what are your guesstimates for the Minilla?
