Murdered-Out Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Mixes Fresh and Old-School Vibes in Phantasy Realm

Rolls-Royce has gone through major changes as a company over the decades, the latest taking place almost a quarter of a century ago when it became a flagship BMW AG subsidiary.
That was one of the biggest shakedowns in its history. Now, in 2022, there is something that might again shake the very foundation of its brand power. And it all started with the presentation of the 2024 Spectre, their first series-production electric car, and the world’s “first Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé.”
According to Rolls-Royce, although its overall design and body style would suggest otherwise, we should not view the Spectre EV as the direct successor of the Wraith coach-door pillarless grand tourer but rather the spiritual heir of the earlier ancestor, the company’s Phantom Coupe. Well, at least some people certainly think Rolls is on the right track with the slightly vintage references and decided to take the classic matters into their hands.
Or, rather, put them at the tip of their CGI brushes. Such is the case here with Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, who decides to take a major old-school CGI swing at the fresh Spectre EV and complete everything with a few modern twists, probably just for good measure.
So, here is this pixel master’s Rolls-Royce Spectre EV phantasy, a two-door GT that would make a big part of the American aftermarket realm jump with joy at the sight of the fully murdered-out attire. But the all-black (Badge) style is not all, since the Spectre rides closer to the ground than OEM, and also has a little bit of tuning DNA embedded within.
Well, this is simply because the CGI expert used Novitec’s widebody take on the Rolls-Royce Wraith matters as a source of inspiration. But even that is not the absolute star attraction. Instead, that would be the subtle old-school styling infused by the rear wheel covers, which make the Spectre EV at once belong to the past, present, and future!
