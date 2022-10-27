2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Mid-Size Sedan Gets Fully Exposed, Albeit Only Virtually

Honda continues to remain on a big roll in North America. So, after the recent compact introductions, it is time to prepare the bigger, mid-size ‘guns.’
The Japanese automaker has had a field year over in the United States. Stuff like the all-new Honda HR-V (a larger model than the international version, now globally known as the ZR-V), the sixth generation of the best-selling CR-V compact crossover SUV, or the 316-hp sixth iteration of the feisty Civic Type R kept everyone on their toes. But wait, as there is more, much more.
And in a larger format, as Honda is now preparing for the reveal of the fourth generation Pilot mid-size crossover SUV, as per the recent teaser. Plus, in a big sign that it is not ready (at least, not yet) to abandon the traditional passenger car segments, the Rising Sun carmaker just flaunted the first images of the eleventh-generation Honda Accord mid-size sedan.
Of course, some people are too impatient to wait for the official OEM release. No worries, though, virtual automotive artists are seemingly always ready to put the CGI spotlight on the latest novelties. So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have again imagined the CGI looks of an impending 2023 Honda model and compiled all available info on it.
Thus, swiftly after the 2023 Honda Pilot mid-size three-row SUV was keen to CGI-show us everything, here is also the Accord ‘XI’ sedan getting fully exposed, albeit also only virtually – and complete with all the rumored specifications. Note that everything – as thoroughly documented as it may seem – is still on a rumor level, so it needs to be taken with a grain of salt.
Also, this time around, the resident pixel master skipped the now-traditional CGI color reel and we only got to check out this unofficial depiction of the next-gen Accord in just a couple of hues: white and crimson.
