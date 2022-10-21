Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan Features Gloss Black Everything, Including the 24s

Until the new heroes of the ultra-luxury and super-SUV world enter the fray, the current superheroes of the aftermarket realm still have their work cut out for them.
Soon, we are going to see the entire aftermarket niche go crazy over 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue coach door ultra-luxury SUVs and 735-hp high-performance BMW XM Label Red crossovers. But, until then, the current reigning champions still have a little time to prepare for the upcoming brawls.
Naturally, we could not skip a beat without even mentioning at least one new Rolls-Royce Cullinan tuning or customization project, especially when dealing with America’s renowned aftermarket suppliers. So, here are the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik ready to highlight yet another outrageous Cullinan build courtesy of Huntington Beach, California-based Shoreline Motoring.
Just in case you are thinking that you are having a déjà vu because you are a fan of AL13’s ‘steelies,’ let us clear the air. No, this is not the same Black Badge “Gloss Black everything” Rolls-Royce Cullinan as the one seen from fellow Huntington Beach, California-based European automotive specialist Benz Works. Notice the slight differences, as the new project is not a widebody one, and, as such, the humongous 24-inch aftermarket wheels do not come with a big-lipped, deep-dish atmosphere.
Instead, this is a ‘regular’ Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan of the ‘Gloss Black everything’ variety that will make the murdered-out niche crowd pretty darn happy of witnessing the ultra-luxury SUV lowered on three-piece C00-109R Aerodisc-style wheels. Plus, this example also comes with the proper full-chrome delete, so no wonder why some of the aftermarket wheel company’s fans thought they were seeing a new, premium version of the iconic London Black Cab!
Or were they just trying to be ironic considering that all-black Cullinans have become denizens to the point of custom fatigue?
