autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 

Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan Features Gloss Black Everything, Including the 24s

Home > News > Custom Cars
21 Oct 2022, 12:28 UTC ·
Until the new heroes of the ultra-luxury and super-SUV world enter the fray, the current superheroes of the aftermarket realm still have their work cut out for them.
Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan on 24s by al13wheels 6 photos
Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan on 24s by al13wheelsBlack Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan on 24s by al13wheelsBlack Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan on 24s by al13wheelsBlack Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan on 24s by al13wheelsBlack Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan on 24s by al13wheels
Soon, we are going to see the entire aftermarket niche go crazy over 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue coach door ultra-luxury SUVs and 735-hp high-performance BMW XM Label Red crossovers. But, until then, the current reigning champions still have a little time to prepare for the upcoming brawls.

Naturally, we could not skip a beat without even mentioning at least one new Rolls-Royce Cullinan tuning or customization project, especially when dealing with America’s renowned aftermarket suppliers. So, here are the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik ready to highlight yet another outrageous Cullinan build courtesy of Huntington Beach, California-based Shoreline Motoring.

Just in case you are thinking that you are having a déjà vu because you are a fan of AL13’s ‘steelies,’ let us clear the air. No, this is not the same Black Badge “Gloss Black everything” Rolls-Royce Cullinan as the one seen from fellow Huntington Beach, California-based European automotive specialist Benz Works. Notice the slight differences, as the new project is not a widebody one, and, as such, the humongous 24-inch aftermarket wheels do not come with a big-lipped, deep-dish atmosphere.

Instead, this is a ‘regular’ Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan of the ‘Gloss Black everything’ variety that will make the murdered-out niche crowd pretty darn happy of witnessing the ultra-luxury SUV lowered on three-piece C00-109R Aerodisc-style wheels. Plus, this example also comes with the proper full-chrome delete, so no wonder why some of the aftermarket wheel company’s fans thought they were seeing a new, premium version of the iconic London Black Cab!

Or were they just trying to be ironic considering that all-black Cullinans have become denizens to the point of custom fatigue?




Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan black badge aftermarket wheels custom ultra-luxury SUV Shoreline Motoring AL13 Wheels
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories