Cadillac Celestiq and Rolls-Royce Spectre Are Fully Testing EV Brand Power Limits

Here we are, ladies and gentlemen of the automotive enthusiast breed. This is probably one of the biggest (at least in terms of pricing) moments of inflection for the EV revolution - the inaugural ultra-luxury representatives of the new battery age have arrived from Caddy and Rolls.
Electric vehicles have been around for at least as much as ICE-powered automobiles. But the contemporary rebirth of the sector kicked off back during the 1990s when GM, Chrysler, Ford, Honda, and Toyota produced several experimental ideas. Well, it is safe to say that we have come a long way since the days of the odd GM EV1, although the odd designs have not necessarily matured all that much ever since.
Then, the fabled EV revolution was finally kicked to an incredible start by Tesla’s willingness to swim against the ICE current and the partial awareness that we, as a species, cannot survive unless we do something to stop destroying the planet’s environment – which is, coincidence or not, our fundamental life support system. Anyway, now we have 1,020-hp Tesla Plaids to establish new stock EV records and even behemoth EV pickup trucks that beat the eco point to a pulp, such as the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1!
Truth be told, the EV stratosphere has always been quite easy to grasp, all thanks to the instant torque and incredible power credentials hidden in rather small (at least by ICE standards) electric motor formats. A great case in point could be made by the incredible Rimac Nevera, among other stratospheric EV hypercars. But those are going to be sold by the dozen, at best, and serve more to advance technology rather than make a profit.
Alas, here we are, the fall of 2022, and the ultra-luxury EV segment has been properly established by way of a $300k five-door liftback acting as an odd, perhaps even disappointing sedan limousine, as well as a $413k+ (without any options) electro super-Coupe. Yes, I want to direct your attention toward the incredible Cadillac Celestiq and the stunning Rolls-Royce Spectre EVs.
sign of who got this wrong and who nailed a genius EV strike.
After an initial judgment, I am inclined to wonder what General Motors was thinking about when they created the Celestiq land yacht with that rear end. But we can all see that quirkiness is taking new forms – for Caddy and other models like the new Hyundai Grandeur solely at the rear while for BMW and Rolls-Royce at the front. Frankly, that quick CGI redesign of the Cadillac Celestiq into a posh two-door Coupe flaunting massive Chevy Monte Carlo SS vibes seems more respectful of the brand and GM’s legacy than the real-world EV sedan. And that is a pity since Cadillac actually nailed a very nice Lyriq crossover EV sport utility just before that.
As for the Rolls-Royce Spectre, all I can say is that the CEO is probably right in spilling the beans about so many affluent owners wanting a piece of the Wraith successor’s pie – even though a closed-off, wider-than-ever, and illuminated grille is not without the negative ‘sheesh’ factor. Also, that interior spec feels like some two-year-old was allowed to play with the colors and materials! But the big aftermarket outlets like RDB LA and AL13 Wheels already have their teams rubbing their hands at the thought of all the upcoming customization and personalization glory.
Frankly, my bet is on the Rolls-Royce Spectre positively testing the new EV brand power limits, right now!
Then, the fabled EV revolution was finally kicked to an incredible start by Tesla’s willingness to swim against the ICE current and the partial awareness that we, as a species, cannot survive unless we do something to stop destroying the planet’s environment – which is, coincidence or not, our fundamental life support system. Anyway, now we have 1,020-hp Tesla Plaids to establish new stock EV records and even behemoth EV pickup trucks that beat the eco point to a pulp, such as the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1!
Truth be told, the EV stratosphere has always been quite easy to grasp, all thanks to the instant torque and incredible power credentials hidden in rather small (at least by ICE standards) electric motor formats. A great case in point could be made by the incredible Rimac Nevera, among other stratospheric EV hypercars. But those are going to be sold by the dozen, at best, and serve more to advance technology rather than make a profit.
Alas, here we are, the fall of 2022, and the ultra-luxury EV segment has been properly established by way of a $300k five-door liftback acting as an odd, perhaps even disappointing sedan limousine, as well as a $413k+ (without any options) electro super-Coupe. Yes, I want to direct your attention toward the incredible Cadillac Celestiq and the stunning Rolls-Royce Spectre EVs.
sign of who got this wrong and who nailed a genius EV strike.
After an initial judgment, I am inclined to wonder what General Motors was thinking about when they created the Celestiq land yacht with that rear end. But we can all see that quirkiness is taking new forms – for Caddy and other models like the new Hyundai Grandeur solely at the rear while for BMW and Rolls-Royce at the front. Frankly, that quick CGI redesign of the Cadillac Celestiq into a posh two-door Coupe flaunting massive Chevy Monte Carlo SS vibes seems more respectful of the brand and GM’s legacy than the real-world EV sedan. And that is a pity since Cadillac actually nailed a very nice Lyriq crossover EV sport utility just before that.
As for the Rolls-Royce Spectre, all I can say is that the CEO is probably right in spilling the beans about so many affluent owners wanting a piece of the Wraith successor’s pie – even though a closed-off, wider-than-ever, and illuminated grille is not without the negative ‘sheesh’ factor. Also, that interior spec feels like some two-year-old was allowed to play with the colors and materials! But the big aftermarket outlets like RDB LA and AL13 Wheels already have their teams rubbing their hands at the thought of all the upcoming customization and personalization glory.
Frankly, my bet is on the Rolls-Royce Spectre positively testing the new EV brand power limits, right now!