Peugeot Challenger 508 Hellcat Is a Digital Mélange a Trois No One Wants to Dream

Renault and Mitsubishi shriveled our minds with absolutely no shame when they thought no one would take offense if the Captur got a Japanese badge and called itself an ASX. But it could be worse, or perhaps much better?
Badge engineering is a constant for the automotive industry because of its many constraints and advantages. Some are better at it, like Alfa Romeo and Dodge – at least when it comes to the new Tonale and Hornet siblings. Some are far worse, considering the Captur x ASX case. But they are all mundane reality.
However, some people think Stellantis could ultimately do much better… or far worse. Frankly, it all depends on your POV, as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Anyway, a few of these intrepid folks also do something about these ‘swinger’ ideas and decided to take matters into their hands. Or, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the repeat Stellantis case here.
Just recently, the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media has returned to his beloved CGI brand mashup series. And the pixel master took an arguably wild Stellantis swing with Alfa and Romeo Charger sedans, a cool Stelvio Durango, Alfa Romeo Challenger, and Viper sports cars, or even some Chrysler Alfa Pacifica or the Dodge Romeo Voyager minivans.
Now, it is time to also speak some French because the next CGI mashup target is the mix and match of the Peugeot (508), Dodge (Challenger), and Hellcat brands, among others. And we even get a trio of Challenger 508 Hellcats before continuing with Charger, Grand Cherokee, Durango, and Pacific wishful thinking journeys!
My first question for you, the readers, is simple. So, is a crimson, lime, or silver Peugeot Challenger Hellcat the right one for Stellantis? Plus, do any of them get our CGI hall pass, or not?
