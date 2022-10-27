Fresh, Digital Oldsmobile Rocket 88 Icon Belongs to a Virtual SEMA Show Display

The 2022 SEMA Show (November 1-4) is inching closer by the hour. Thus, everyone has the perfect idea for becoming the star attraction. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
In the real world, some automakers are already trying to steal the red-carpet spotlight with their exclusive presentations, as Acura did for the 2023 Integra at The Petersen Museum with help from three “top builders.” Over across the digital realm, things are a bit classic, meanwhile.
Actually, courtesy of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars, things are so classic that even Elvis might get envious – at least digitally. But why is that?
Well, simply because we are faced with an Oldsmobile Rocket 88 restomod that would make the rounds at the 2022 SEMA Show’s Battle of the Builders, if ever real. Unfortunately, this is merely wishful thinking, complete with all the little bits and pieces that would make for a great custom revival.
So, the Olds gets a thoroughly lowered attitude, new and ritzy aftermarket wheels to cover the potential chassis enhancements, slim LED head- and taillights, as well as subtle body modifications and even a three-piece central exhaust outlet to warrant the restrained Rocket V8 rumble. Tasty and respectful, that would be the gist of it.
After all, we are basically dealing with the legend of legends. As a refresher, the Oldsmobile 88 line appeared back in 1949 on the new A-body platform and premiered the company’s also-new 303ci Rocket V8 engine that was quite powerful for the light chassis and body setup. As such, many consider it to be the very first American muscle car.
That is one big glory ribbon, but there are even more. It soon took NASCAR racing to a whole new level, earning the right to be called the first real “King of NASCAR” before it was dethroned by the nimbler Hudson Hornet. Meanwhile, ‘Rocket 88’ is also widely considered the very first rock and roll record by many. Plus, Olds kept the 88 nameplate in the lineup well into the late 1990s, almost reaching the brand’s retirement.
