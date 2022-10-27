Sara Choi’s 2023 Acura Integra Widebody for SEMA Was Designed With Help From a CGI Artist

The ritzy, glamorous, feisty, progressive, outrageous 2022 SEMA Show is almost upon us. But of course, the ideas flowed back and forth way before the November 1st through 4th event dates.
Some projects started months ago with just a thought and a little help from the automotive virtual artists who can easily envision the finished project before even the first screw is loosened or bolted. As it turns out, not just little aftermarket outlets use the imaginative pixel masters, but even major OEM-sanctioned projects can use the external CGI resource trick.
First, a little background, though. Acura recently announced a trio of tuning-style projects to celebrate the fifth-generation 2023 model year of the legendary Integra nameplate. The first public outing was at an exclusive, Acura-sponsored event held at The Petersen Museum and now the Integra liftbacks are headed to the Las Vegas floor of the 2022 SEMA Show.
As for who was involved, Acura took full advantage of big names. One example was cooked up by Daijiro ‘Dai’ Yoshihara and built by Evasive Motorsports, another was dreamed by Coco Zarita and created by Autotuned, while (arguably) the coolest JDM style belonged to Sara Choi’s widebody Integra. As it turns out, the builders at Tony Star Performance were not the only ones involved with the creative process.
Instead, Walter Kim, the virtual artist better known for his Gundam concepts and as walter_kim_213 on social media, has been revealed to be partially behind the style of the all-white 2023 Acura Integra. Well, he thought of the CGI design (together with Sara), and then TSP took care of integrating all the other big aftermarket names, such as GReddy, Remark, Advan, Inozetek, Mugen, and many more.
Apparently, the CGI author thinks everyone ultimately “found a good balance (with) complimenting Integra’s design.” Too bad they did not season all that with a bit more horsepower!
