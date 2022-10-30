2023 Hyundai Palisade Tries to Overcome Its Big-Boy Nature With Virtual Sporty Tweaks

It’s definitely no athlete disguised as a high-riding people hauler, but even spacious rides do need a sporty makeover every now and then. That said, do you think the 2023 Hyundai Palisade looks good in sportier attire?
Mind you, we’re not talking about a crazy body kit, with wacky add-ons all around, big bumpers, fat fenders, new side skirts, angular-styled diffuser with cutouts for more exhaust pipes than it needs, and a giant wing out back. As a matter of fact, the pictured example has remained mostly stock, save for a few modifications.
Can you tell what these are? Why of course you can, because it has a chrome-delete package. There is no more shiny trim on the outside, on the grille, bumper, and window surrounds. Also, the crossover sits a bit lower than stock and rides on new wheels. Kelsonik, as the digital artist behind these renderings is known as on Instagram, has imagined it with two different sets, and the first one has a very BMW-ish vibe to it.
Now, turning the facelifted Hyundai Palisade into something that looks like the one sketched out here shouldn’t be too tricky. First, you will need to turn to a wrapping company to get rid of the chrome trim. Shorter springs will take care of the ride height, and for the alloys, you will have to do your homework, because there are numerous sets available for it.
Unveiled half a year ago, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade is the mid-cycle refresh of the model. It has seating for up to eight people inside and can be ordered in one of the five trim levels available. These include the SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy, with MSRPs ranging between $35,250 for the entry-level, and $49,200 for the top-of-the-line grade. All of them pack the same 3.8-liter V6, with 291 hp.
Can you tell what these are? Why of course you can, because it has a chrome-delete package. There is no more shiny trim on the outside, on the grille, bumper, and window surrounds. Also, the crossover sits a bit lower than stock and rides on new wheels. Kelsonik, as the digital artist behind these renderings is known as on Instagram, has imagined it with two different sets, and the first one has a very BMW-ish vibe to it.
Now, turning the facelifted Hyundai Palisade into something that looks like the one sketched out here shouldn’t be too tricky. First, you will need to turn to a wrapping company to get rid of the chrome trim. Shorter springs will take care of the ride height, and for the alloys, you will have to do your homework, because there are numerous sets available for it.
Unveiled half a year ago, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade is the mid-cycle refresh of the model. It has seating for up to eight people inside and can be ordered in one of the five trim levels available. These include the SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy, with MSRPs ranging between $35,250 for the entry-level, and $49,200 for the top-of-the-line grade. All of them pack the same 3.8-liter V6, with 291 hp.