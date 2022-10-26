Toyota Tacoma HD Dually Will Fake-Defeat All Mid-Size Pickup Trucks Twice Over

Born in 1995 as the compact successor of the renowned Toyota Pickup, the Japanese automaker’s Tacoma never ceased to wonder, surging to a mid-size lifestyle and holding on to the segment’s sales crown for years undefeated.
And while many would argue that its N300 third generation has started growing long in the tooth, as it was presented back in 2015, the carmaker does not seem to be in any hurry, probably for two major reasons. First, Tacoma still rules unchallenged in North America, and secondly, the past model changeovers came after around a decade on the market.
As such, tradition would point toward the fourth generation being presented for the 2024 or 2025 model year. But, of course, some people can hardly wait for so long. Especially those with CGI talent, who also love to do something digitally about it. Anyway, the virtual case could be made differently, though, and solely based on the current generation.
So, after a short passenger car hiatus that included cool stuff like the Lincoln Mark X and Mercury Cougar XR-7 revivals based on the latest S650 Ford Mustang or a Lincoln Nautilus Station Wagon with Aviator DNA, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, is back to his usual CGI pickup truck series. And, as some random fan pointed out, he is certainly ready to “dually the (entire) world.”
But what do we have here? Well, it is quite simple: this is the Toyota Tacoma HD dually that would probably CGI-demolish the entire roster of mid-size pickup truck competitors twice over. First, because it’s “sexy,” and second, because “it’s much better than stock.” And it is not us saying that, but rather the channel’s enthusiasts. Clearly, this ‘taco Tuesday-style’ digital project is getting the audience’s CGI hall pass!
