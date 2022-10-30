2024 Ford Mustang Raptor R Design Study Is an Off-Road Take on the Shelby GT500

Powered by the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 the Dearborn-based automaker refers to as the Predator, the F-150 Raptor R can be rightfully considered the Shelby GT500 of pickup trucks. Had there been a market for such a vehicle, Ford might have rolled out a jacked-up Shelby GT500 that would feel at home bashing dunes together with the F-150 Raptor R.
Pixel artist Oscar Vargas, better known as WB Artist20, is the gentleman behind the design study before your eyes. “The world and SEMA Show need an S650-based Mustang Raptor R,” said Oscar. “My buddy Stewart Webb had a lot to do with making this one happen, so big thanks to him!”
Pictured with Raptor-inspired lettering for the decklid panel and front grille, the digital pony flaunts a little trailer hitch receiver and quad tailpipes for good measure. In keeping with the Raptor’s design language, Oscar has also integrated three marker lights in the front grille. Up front, you’ll also find a couple of tow hooks, and the sides are dominated by the plastic flares that cover the chunky rubber shoes and the six-lug wheels.
S650 is the Ford Motor Company’s designation for the seventh-generation Mustang, which is due to arrive next year for the 2024 model year with a vastly improved 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo as the standard engine. Higher up the spectrum, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 is rocking dual throttle bodies that measure 80 millimeters each compared to a single 87-millimeter throttle body for the outgoing Mach 1 and the Shelby GT350.
Higher still, the Dark Horse is targeting 500 horsepower from this very engine. At the very top of the range, the Shelby GT500 is expected to return with the 5.2-liter Predator V8 and – most likely – the dual-clutch transmission used in the S550. The F-150 Raptor R employs a torque-converter automatic with heavy-duty bits, which is understandable given that durability is more important than zero to 60 mph off the beaten path.
