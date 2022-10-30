From Outhouse to Auction House-Car Collection Up for Bid After the Passing of Mr. Bob

Known all over Southern New Jersey as 'Mr. Bob", Drayton Jr. operated Mr. Bob's Portable Toilets supplying the necessary johns to outdoor concerts, fairs, and construction sites, but his real passion revolved around classic automobiles.
Mr. Bob inherited a septic system company from his father who started the company in the area in the mid-50s and added the port-a-potty and roll-off trash container services over the years. While Mr. Bob was a tireless worker who grew the company exponentially, he also found time to acquire classic American cars with the hope of resuscitating each one to their former glory.
Over the years, Mr. Bob managed to amass a collection of over 70 vehicles from the bygone era of classic cars in various states of disrepair. The cars were scattered throughout the area near his home in Pine Barrens, New Jersey, in sheds, garages, and vacant lots. His love for one particular brand of automobile was never evident given the variety of models in his collection from Fords and Chevrolets to Studebakers; though he did fancy 1950s and 1960s Chevrolets.
While there is an extensive variety of cars, a trio of three cars from Willys really stands including a operable 1954 Lark Deluxe with a scant 28,799 miles (46,347 km) that Mr. Bob stored indoors. Another standout in the collection is a modified first-generation 1966 Pontiac GTO; an automobile that many believe was the genesis of the muscle car era.
Mr. Bob's son, a fourth-generation Drayton, now runs the family business and after a couple of years of wrestling with the idea of selling off his father's beloved collection, they decided to let go and offer the cars up for bid.
Handling the duties of the auction is Vanderbrinks Auction House out of Minnesota. The 'online only' has been extended to run until November 6th.
Over the years, Mr. Bob managed to amass a collection of over 70 vehicles from the bygone era of classic cars in various states of disrepair. The cars were scattered throughout the area near his home in Pine Barrens, New Jersey, in sheds, garages, and vacant lots. His love for one particular brand of automobile was never evident given the variety of models in his collection from Fords and Chevrolets to Studebakers; though he did fancy 1950s and 1960s Chevrolets.
While there is an extensive variety of cars, a trio of three cars from Willys really stands including a operable 1954 Lark Deluxe with a scant 28,799 miles (46,347 km) that Mr. Bob stored indoors. Another standout in the collection is a modified first-generation 1966 Pontiac GTO; an automobile that many believe was the genesis of the muscle car era.
Mr. Bob's son, a fourth-generation Drayton, now runs the family business and after a couple of years of wrestling with the idea of selling off his father's beloved collection, they decided to let go and offer the cars up for bid.
Handling the duties of the auction is Vanderbrinks Auction House out of Minnesota. The 'online only' has been extended to run until November 6th.