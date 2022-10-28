Jeep Treats the 2023 Wrangler to Punk’n Just in Time for Halloween

Every now and then, Jeep remembers to announce something about its 2023 Wrangler. On this occasion, the automaker confirmed that Punk’n returns to the exterior color palette after a three-year hiatus.
The special color is available for a limited time at $695 in the U.S. market according to the attached release. Punk’n is available on every trim level, from the basic Sport to the plug-in 4xe and the HEMI V8-engined 392.
“Bringing back Punk’n right around Halloween is a great time to relaunch this confident and custom color on the Wrangler,” declared Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep in North America. “Like other special-run colors for Wrangler, Punk’n appeals to a huge enthusiast following because it’s authentic, inspiring, and bold, much like the Jeep community.”
Also worthy of note, Reign is a limited-run color and Earl serves as the replacement for Snazzbery. The Rubicon gets new standard as well as optional wheel designs, and the Wrangler decals on each of the front fenders now come with American flags. While on the subject of 2023 MY changes, the peeps at Jeep also sweeten the deal with the Freedom special edition.
Available on the Sport S trim level at a price of $3,295 – of which $250 will be donated to military charities - the Freedom package features an Oscar Mike badge on the tailgate, LED headlights and fog lamps, fender flares finished in the body color, a winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, black-painted wheels, black exterior accents, the American flag decal along each side, leather-trimmed cloth seats, and black stitching. What's more, active and recently retired service members qualify for $500 military bonus cash.
The 2023 Jeep Wrangler starts at $30,945 excluding destination charge for the two-door Sport. At the other end of the spectrum, the muscled-up Rubicon 392 can be yours for $80,595 sans the $1,595 freight charge.
