Jeep Trackhawk Trades Common Sense for Virtual Credit and Seems Scared of Taking Corners

The Trackhawk may not be in Jeep’s 2023 Grand Cherokee lineup, but here we are still talking about it even after it was buried. And after all, why shouldn’t we?
Must we remind you about the reasons? There are 707 of them, as that’s how much horsepower its Hellcat motor produces. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 churns out 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque without any outside intervention, which makes it a beast in a straight line.
Officially, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk needs just 3.5 seconds from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and that is pretty much previous generation supercar territory. As for the quarter mile, it is an 11-second or so affair, spreading fear among owners of super crossover/SUV models from other brands, like the Lamborghini Urus.
As for the pictured one, it only exists in fantasy land. It was penned by 412donklife, and despite the very clean looks, it’s not exactly practical. You see, those oversized front wheels are partially tucked away behind the fenders, and unless we’re looking at a hypothetical adjustable suspension, going around corners would be impossible. As for the rear ones, they have a different pattern, and sport drag radials by the looks of it.
The whole project was virtually finished in white. It has a few black accents at the front and rear, tinted windows all around, and missing emblems on the sides. The taillights have been blacked out, and instead of the OEM diffuser, it now has a much more aggressive piece attached to the rear bumper. Smoked headlamps are part of the makeover, and the exterior badging has a black look to it, just like the roof rails.
Elsewhere, it doesn’t seem to sport any more modifications, and if it wasn’t for the pair of front wheels, it would have been a very interesting digital take on the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, wouldn't it?
