This Jeep Trackhawk Is More Powerful Than a Bugatti Veyron, Faster Than a Ferrari Enzo

Remember when over 1,000 horsepower meant hypercar territory, and sub-3 seconds from 0 to 60 mph was considered groundbreaking? Well, we now have stock cars that defy that norm, and unlike the pioneers of the industry, they don’t cost an arm, a leg, a couple of kidneys, some liver, and a cornea.
As for the pictured Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which came via Roadshow International on Instagram, it checks the insane amount of power and performance boxes. The pricing is unknown, and it doesn’t even matter, because it was sold. Thus, the only reason behind sharing the images, and some extensive data on it, is bragging.
And there’s a lot to brag about, considering the extensive amount of work that went into it, especially the engine. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which normally rockets the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.4 seconds, no longer produces 707 hp, but 1,150 hp, enough to drop the sprint time to 2.9 seconds. Top speed is rated at 200 mph (322 kph), the tuner says.
Besides messing around with that whining motor, this hyper SUV features additional modifications. For one, there are no chrome accents anymore, as they have been blacked out. The entire exterior has been wrapped in Nardo Grey, with a few contrasting yellow accents. It rides on 24-inch wheels, with a dual-tone finish, and is decorated with the typical emblems all around.
Opening the door will reveal an even plusher cabin, with lots of yellow leather. The premium upholstery is definitely the highlight of the interior, which also sports other head-turning gizmos, like that starlight headliner that you’d normally find inside cars made by Rolls-Royce. And that’s not where they drew the line, because it gets other stuff as well, as the social media post embedded down below reveals.
