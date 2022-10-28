Classy Jeep CJ-5 Was Digitally Built for Racing, Has a Nasty Little Rotary Secret

A direct descendant of the little off-road vehicle that helped the Allies win WWII, the Jeep CJ models have been the staple of civilian four-wheel drive cars from 1945 to 1986.
Through several incarnations, both of the series and the iconic Jeep brand, the CJs have reached an incredible cult status. And, progressively, they were upgraded from CJ-1s to CJ-10As. Smack in the middle, the CJ-5 is probably their biggest legend and deserves a lot of respect.
The only thing is that with its open-body off-road style, it has always been prone to modifications – some more outrageous than others. Luckily for diehard fans who might not accept anything other than an American-built engine under the hood, this crimson incarnation of the CJ-5 is merely wishful thinking, and thus no Jeeps were hurt in the making of this digital build project.
Instead, here is the virtual artist better known as EL Kambumbo TV on social media, who usually loves to dabble with modern stuff, but now takes a classic swing with many twists. So, instead of creating a cool 3D design for a twin-turbo V8 engine or having a digital look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse goodies, the pixel master now plays with a classy Jeep CJ-5 to infuse it with a nasty little rotary secret. And a few other twists.
Looking beyond the crimson attire, the black with red stitching interior, or the polished chrome details, one can easily attest to a vicious, outrageous idea sitting behind the apparently tame CJ-5. Alas, the other elements will unravel the story of a quarter-mile dragstrip hoot with cookie cutters up front, massive drag radials at the back, a single exhaust outlet that feels more like a chimney horn, and fully modern internals.
Of course, there is also one exception from the norm, as the CJ-5 now features a rotary 13B engine swap – hopefully taken off an FD3S Mazda RX-7 to arrive in the form of a twin-turbo twin-rotor hoot!
