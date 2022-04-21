Nasty 1977 Jeep CJ-5 Drags Hellcats, Civics, RS 3, GT500, It's Truly a Twisted Sight

Some events are made for eternal quarter-mile drag racing glory, while others are just for plain old dragstrip fun. Well, there’s coverage of both types during the latest compilation from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube.
Mostly set during various events taking place at Bradenton Motorsports Park (but also at the Palm Beach International Raceway), this feature embedded below (uploaded on April 20th, 2022) follows the exploits of a 1977 Jeep CJ-5 that was prepared for turning heads by the Baltic Supra Racing team with a BluePrint 400ci small-block and Nitrous Express.
The first skirmish to put everything into perspective (never mind the initial glitches) takes place during Cleetus McFarland’s outrageously humorous Christmas Tree drag racing event. The little red Jeep express meets what appears to be an equally vintage Chevy Blazer packing a meaty LS swap. The setting is a little dark and the decorations bright, but we can easily see there is something twisting going on with this puny-looking off-roader.
Also, notice the LOL moment at the 1:15 mark when the Jeep uses the horn/purge button. Anyway, that did not help it secure victory on that occasion, as the opponent's merry 10.41s pass was better than its 10.61s run. However, do note that we are dealing with a Jeep that should not be trifled with... Even if it looks hilarious because of the monumental torque twists!
So, the next couple of skirmishes against Honda Civic hatchbacks from the two-minute mark are true, winning appetizers, with 10.77 and 10.71s passes against “meager” 11.11 and 11.43s opponents. Then, from the 3:11 mark, it is time for the main courses. First up, is a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that also teaches the little Jeep a quick 10.47s versus 10.75s lesson that it can do better than that.
And so, it did, starting with a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that got a nimble whooping (10.65s vs. 10.92s). It was then followed by a feisty-looking Toyota Tacoma that was more menacing than challenging (10.15s vs. 12s). And everything got wrapped up pretty tidily with the best pass of the compilation, a 9.91s run against an unsuspecting 10.99s Audi RS 3.
