2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Gets the Willys Treatment, Priced From $53,995

In its continuing efforts to showcase its electrification drive, Jeep introduced a new Willys-inspired package on the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe blends leading-edge PHEV technology with a retro touch inspired by Willys, the original manufacturer of the military Jeep.
The Wrangler 4xe on which this model is based is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that teams with two electric motors to provide off-road capability. The drivetrain, which features an 8-speed automatic transmission, produces 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque and can provide 21 miles (34 km) of pure electric range.
The full-time 4-wheel drive Selec-Trac features a 2.72:1 final drive, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and massive LT255/75/R17C mud-terrain tires. Jeep says the vehicle can ford up to 30 inches (76 km) of water. A factory lift kit gives the Wrangler Willys 4xe 10.1 inches (25.6 cm) of ground clearance.
The package features retro inspired Willys lettering on the hood in the 4xe’s signature electric blue. The rear swing gate also features a blue decal designating “Electric 4-Wheel Drive”. The color is also used to accentuate the front and rear Willys tow hooks, as well as the Jeep and Trail Rated badging.
The Willys package also includes standard LED lighting including head and fog lamps, a limited slip rear differential, rock rails, skid plates, black grille and 17-inch black painted wheels. Buyers can also opt for the Sun and Screen Package, which include a one-touch power top, Uconnect 4C with navigation and an 8.4-inch touchscreen.
Like all Wranglers, the doors are removable, and the windscreen can be folded flat onto the hood for the ultimate in open-air motoring.
Going on sale later this year the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe will be the least expensive PHEV Wrangler at $53,995, undercutting the previous base model by about $600. The Wrangler 4xe is also eligible for the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit.
