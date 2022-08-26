Jeep Details 2023 Gladiator: New Exterior Color, New Special Edition, More Kit

The Gladiator has entered 2023 in four main grades: Sport, Overland, Mojave, and Rubicon. Jeep’s truck is available with three finishes for the interior: Black, Steel Gray, and Heritage Tan. As for exterior finishes, the list comprises Black, Sting Gray, Silver Zynith, Sarge Green, Hydro Blue, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red, Bright White, as well as High Velocity.
A high-impact yellow that’s definitely going to turn heads, High Velocity replaces the rather interesting shade of burgundy known as Snazzberry. The off-road marque further sweetens the deal with the Freedom special edition, which is exclusively available on the Sport S trim level. $3,295 adds a winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, black wheels and black accents, LED headlights and fog lamps, body-color flares, an Oscar Mike tailgate badge, U.S. flag decals, and leather-accented cloth upholstery.
Both active and retired service members are eligible for $500 military bonus cash with the purchase of the Freedom package, and $250 will be promptly donated to military charities for every Gladiator Freedom sold in the U.S.
As the headline implies, MY23 also brings a little more kit. Gladiator Willys features a 7.0-inch instrument cluster display, remote start, a garage door opener, and proximity keyless entry. Gladiator High Altitude customers may be tempted by the Capability Package, which adds a winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, and an off-road front camera.
The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is much obliged to crank out 285 horsepower and 260 pound-foot (353 Nm) in combination with a manual transmission. The ZF 8HP-based Torqueflite automatic transmission is standard on the Overland and optional on the Sport, Mojave, and Rubicon. With the optional Max Towing Package, trucks equipped with the gas mill feature 1,710 lbs (776 kgs) of payload and 7,700 lbs (3,493 kgs) of towing capacity.
Customers who need better fuel economy and more peak torque can have both in the guise of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. Connected to the heavier-duty 8HP75 eight-speed transmission, this lump is good for 260 horsepower and 442 pound-foot (600 Nm) from merely 1,400 revolutions per minute.
