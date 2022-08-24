autoevolution
Jeep's E-Bike Is $7,600 Worth of Off-Road Awesomeness: All-Season Gear With Massive Power
We all know the name Jeep. With their ability to create a vehicle designed to transform wild landscapes into a playground, the name Jeep can even be seen stuck to children's toys and on the walls of adults. Well, this timeless brand is also tackling a different industry, e-biking.

That's right, Jeep, the off-road vehicle brand, is a presence in the e-bike market. And that's not the only industry they've been tampering with, but it is the focus of discussion for today. Why would this automotive manufacturer do something like this? The same reasons an array of other auto giants are pursuing the same steps, money, and their continual presence in your household.

Nonetheless, their e-bike is a machine that is a tad different than other fat tire machines on the market, and that's what we'll be exploring today. After all, it's Jeep we're talking about here, and when they get to off-roading, well, we all know what happens next.

Before I go on, there's something you need to understand. Since this automotive manufacturer doesn't have any bicycle manufacturing facilities, they've called upon the expertise of the team over at QuietKat. If this name sounds familiar to you, not a problem. With a presence on the e-MTB market since 2012, this American designer and builder of EVs build bikes with a purpose other than racing; QuietKat is founded on principles that use the bicycle as a utility vehicle. That doesn't mean that some of their machines aren't built for downright fun; they also have a little something-something for everyone.

Now, this monstrosity is currently selling for $7,600 (€7,650 at current exchange rates), and Jeep wants us to know that there are reasons for this. After all, if you're going to ask someone to dish out this much cash for an MTB, it better be worth every penny; Jeep wouldn't want to have a recall.

While neither Jeep nor QuietKat makes any mention of the frame material used to build each EV, we can tell that aluminum is the menace here. No, not carbon fiber, but the famed aircraft alloy. Don't worry, though; because of the experience QuietKat brings to the table, each Jeep EV can carry up to 300 pounds (136 kilograms) with rider, bike, and cargo combined. Considering the bike itself weighs around 70 pounds (31.7 kilograms), you should have some room to play with. Yes, the frame is even suitable for a cargo rack over the rear wheel, so get to exploring.

Speaking of exploring, one feature that sets this e-bike apart from others on the market is the attention given to the electronic components. Hidden in that bulky down tube sits a battery pack, and we'll be able to access 768-watt hours of juice to fuel a motor with up to 1,000 watts of power.

Best of all, this motor can squeeze out a whopping 160 Nm (118 ft-lb) of torque. All-season anyone? That, too, is one of the reasons why this bike is built with fat tires; to trudge through snow for up to 44 miles (71 kilometers).

We also need to consider that this beast is built around a full-suspension frame. With that in mind, the front of this Jeep is equipped with a 140 mm (5.5 in)QK inverted air fork, and the rear boasts a RockShox Monarch RL shock, yielding up to 150 mm (6 in) of travel. Topped off with a Sram 9-speed drivetrain and Tektro brakes, this sucker is ready to go.

At the end of the day, it's rather difficult to gauge if an e-bike is worth the bucks from a couch, bus seat, or even porcelain thrones, so find a local dealership, take one of these buggers out for a spin, and see if its bang is worth your buck. If you're a diehard Jeep fan, even better.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

