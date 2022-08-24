Jeep's E-Bike Is $7,600 Worth of Off-Road Awesomeness: All-Season Gear With Massive Power

That's right, Jeep, the off-road vehicle brand, is a presence in the e-bike market. And that's not the only industry they've been tampering with, but it is the focus of discussion for today. Why would this automotive manufacturer do something like this? The same reasons an array of other auto giants are pursuing the same steps, money, and their continual presence in your household.
Nonetheless, their e-bike is a machine that is a tad different than other fat tire machines on the market, and that's what we'll be exploring today. After all, it's Jeep we're talking about here, and when they get to off-roading, well, we all know what happens next.
Before I go on, there's something you need to understand. Since this automotive manufacturer doesn't have any bicycle manufacturing facilities, they've called upon the expertise of the team over at QuietKat. If this name sounds familiar to you, not a problem. With a presence on the e-MTB market since 2012, this American designer and builder of EVs build bikes with a purpose other than racing; QuietKat is founded on principles that use the bicycle as a utility vehicle. That doesn't mean that some of their machines aren't built for downright fun; they also have a little something-something for everyone.
While neither Jeep nor QuietKat makes any mention of the frame material used to build each EV, we can tell that aluminum is the menace here. No, not carbon fiber, but the famed aircraft alloy. Don't worry, though; because of the experience QuietKat brings to the table, each Jeep EV can carry up to 300 pounds (136 kilograms) with rider, bike, and cargo combined. Considering the bike itself weighs around 70 pounds (31.7 kilograms), you should have some room to play with. Yes, the frame is even suitable for a cargo rack over the rear wheel, so get to exploring.
Speaking of exploring, one feature that sets this e-bike apart from others on the market is the attention given to the electronic components. Hidden in that bulky down tube sits a battery pack, and we'll be able to access 768-watt hours of juice to fuel a motor with up to 1,000 watts of power.
We also need to consider that this beast is built around a full-suspension frame. With that in mind, the front of this Jeep is equipped with a 140 mm (5.5 in)QK inverted air fork, and the rear boasts a RockShox Monarch RL shock, yielding up to 150 mm (6 in) of travel. Topped off with a Sram 9-speed drivetrain and Tektro brakes, this sucker is ready to go.
At the end of the day, it's rather difficult to gauge if an e-bike is worth the bucks from a couch, bus seat, or even porcelain thrones, so find a local dealership, take one of these buggers out for a spin, and see if its bang is worth your buck. If you're a diehard Jeep fan, even better.
