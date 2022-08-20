Trek's 2023 Roscoe 6 Is a Budget Hardtail Designed To Be As Versatile as $1,200 Can Buy

Folks, this is the 2023 Roscoe 6 hardtail MTB, and while me talking about a bicycle is nothing new, this is the freshest version for the upcoming year, 2023. Beyond that, the fact that this bugger will only cost you a mere $1,200 (€1,195 at current exchange rates) to own is what compelled me to bring it to your attention. Time to see what Trek has in store for the new year.
Whenever we discuss a bicycle, one thing we need to consider is what sort of terrain it's built for, and hardtails being what they are, can be spotted flying down mountains, crushing trails, and even carrying grandma to the local store. We'll talk more about the latter soon enough. For now, let's look at the base or frame used for the 6.
Well, for this hardtail, Trek called upon their Alpha Gold aluminum blend to yield a geometry that invites me to want to climb on and ride as far as my legs will take me. Because it's an entry-level MTB, don't expect to see things like Trek's decouplers or numerous safety features. Instead, try and think of this one as a bike meant to be taken out and trashed around without feeling sorry for it.
A few basics you'll want and need while out there on the trails are things like a suspension fork from SR Suntour with lockout, preload, and 100 mm (3.9 in) of travel, internal cable routing, and, wait for it, a dropper post. The latter is essential if you plan to tackle more technical trails and possible airtime. If you're bent on grabbing some air with this bike, make sure you do it within the limits of the design, materials used, and your abilities.
To help you grasp more of what the Roscoe can do for your lifestyle, I want you to take a close look at the bike's seat stay. If you noticed the rack mounts integrated into the frame, you know what to expect. If you can't, just imagine that you and your cycling buddy plan a two to three-day trip out in the wild with nothing but your bikes and some gear. But where to put your gear? On the cargo rack you'll install on the bike, of course. This is also the same feature that your grandmother will find indispensable in the case of an urgent trip to the store or pharmacy.
fit to ride this bike and carry cargo simultaneously.
Sure, they're considered MTBs, but because they happen to be one of the most versatile frame styles around, hardtails come across as a great choice for a sort of do-it-all kind of bicycle. The only thing I'm still waiting to see is some grandma or grandpa rocking a Roscoe 6 down singletracks or grabbing a tad of airtime. Until then, maybe you can take one out for a spin, but you will need to find one in some shop window because Trek is sold out of all sizes on their website. Make sure to wear a helmet when you finally find one.
