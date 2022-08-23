France Is Giving Out Up to €4,000 to Its Citizens if They Trade Their Cars for Bicycles

More and more initiatives are happening in Europe to promote sustainability and find ways to combat climate change. France has taken a step in this direction by offering incentives for its citizens to switch to electric bikes.
According to The Times, if you're a French citizen, you can now swap your gas-powered car for a cleaner, more efficient bicycle, and the government will offer you up to €4,000 (about $3,966). This policy is a great way to incentivize people to use a more environmentally friendly alternative.
France would like to catch up with other countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark and to have 9% percent of the country switch to bicycles by 2024, compared to the estimated 3% now. For instance, the Netherlands has an immense 27% of its population traveling by bike.
Citizens who live in low-income households in low-emission urban zones that trade their cars can receive the full €4,000 subsidy, with the eligibility to purchase either a traditional bike or an e-bike. However, citizens from higher income brackets can claim smaller grants. The policy was introduced last year, but France only recently decided to up the offered amount to €4,000.
This new initiative follows the model of a similar and very successful program in Lithuania. With the initial budget of €5 million, Lithuanians could trade their old car in favor of a subsidy worth €1000, then use the money to buy LEVs such as e-bikes and e-scooters. By October, the Lithuanian government decided to further increase the budget as over 8500 people had applied for the program, exceeding all expectations. An additional €3 million was allocated from the Climate Change Programme.
Macron's government also said it would make Paris entirely bikeable by investing €250 million into its infrastructure. Moreover, the city's mayor promised to add 130 km (around 80 miles) of bike pathways in the next five years.
