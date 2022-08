France Is Giving Out Up to €4,000 to Its Citizens if They Trade Their Cars for Bicycles

According to The Times , if you're a French citizen, you can now swap your gas-powered car for a cleaner, more efficient bicycle, and the government will offer you up to €4,000 (about $3,966). This policy is a great way to incentivize people to use a more environmentally friendly alternative.France would like to catch up with other countries such as the Netherlands, Germany , and Denmark and to have 9% percent of the country switch to bicycles by 2024, compared to the estimated 3% now. For instance, the Netherlands has an immense 27% of its population traveling by bike.Citizens who live in low-income households in low-emission urban zones that trade their cars can receive the full €4,000 subsidy, with the eligibility to purchase either a traditional bike or an e-bike. However, citizens from higher income brackets can claim smaller grants. The policy was introduced last year, but France only recently decided to up the offered amount to €4,000.This new initiative follows the model of a similar and very successful program in Lithuania . With the initial budget of €5 million, Lithuanians could trade their old car in favor of a subsidy worth €1000, then use the money to buy LEVs such as e-bikes and e-scooters. By October, the Lithuanian government decided to further increase the budget as over 8500 people had applied for the program, exceeding all expectations. An additional €3 million was allocated from the Climate Change Programme.Macron's government also said it would make Paris entirely bikeable by investing €250 million into its infrastructure. Moreover, the city's mayor promised to add 130 km (around 80 miles) of bike pathways in the next five years.