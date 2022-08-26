Jermell Charlo's Sleek Khaki Green Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Rides on 26-Inch Forgiatos

4MATIC

Jermell Charlo is currently the undisputed light middleweight world champion, holding the WBC title since 2019. He added the WBO title in May 2022, and the WBA, IBF, and Ring magazine titles in 2020. Thanks to this, he is estimated to have a net worth of $3 million. Which helped him get several luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600Maybach is equivalent to the utmost luxury. So far, there are two ultra-luxury versions in the sub-brand's lineup, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.Charlo opted for the GLS 600, but it wasn’t enough to own this luxuryas is. Initially, his came with a black exterior, but he decided to give it some upgrades. He worked with “Big Ash,” aka 713AB on social media, who gave the Maybach a new makeover.The modifications included an Inozetek Super Gloss Khaki Green wrap, chrome delete, replacing the usual chrome details with black ones, DUB IR executive privacy window tint, ceramic tint, and aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, in 26 inches.There doesn’t seem to be a change when it comes to performance, though. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has a 4.0-liter V8 engine, working alongside a 48-volt system. Together, they deliver 549 horsepower (557 ps) and a maximum torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) to all wheels. Thanks to these figures, the SUV can go to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).Besides the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, the professional boxer also owns a Lamborghini Aventador S, a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-G 63, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.