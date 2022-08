1969 Jeep Gladiator J3000 Flatbed Truck Flaunts 5.9L Cummins 6BT Swap

Internally referred to as 6BT, the force-fed sibling of the 6B was introduced in the 1989 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Installed under prior ownership, the inline-six mill rocks ARP head studs, a VE fuel pump with a BD 3,200-rpm governor spring, Novak Conversions oil pan, AFE dry air filter, Scheid Diesel Stock-Street turbo kit, and Denny T Performance Stage 2 fuel pin.The injection pump timing has been advanced by the current owner, and the oil was changed in preparation for the sale in April. Right behind this engine, you’ll find a five-speed manual in the guise of the NV4500.The front and rear axles are both Dana 60 units with 3.73:1 Yukon lockers, and oily bits further include a Dana 300 dual-range twin-stick transfer case. The Adams Driveshaft & Off Road driveshafts, big shaft kit, and South Bend clutch are joined by a TJM air compressor. Unfortunately for whoever bids the most on this flatbed truck, the seller notes an occasional leak from the front axle as well as a fuel leak near the pump. On the bright side, the front axle and the fuel pump can be repaired or replaced on a budget.Something else that needs to be addressed is rust, present in the bottom corners of the driver-side door and under the flatbed. Pictured on Pro Comp 16-inch wheels mounted with 315/75R16 (that’s 34.6 inches for the overall diameter) all-terrain rubber boots, the Gladiator J3000 proudly boasts four-wheel power disc brakes, Bilstein shocks, and locking hubs for the front wheels. The current owner had the rear discs replaced in 2020.Refinished in gray under prior ownership, the no-nonsense build further includes a Smittybilt front winch, front and rear receiver hitches, a welded steel bumper out back, and an aFe Power exhaust tip that looks the part. Listed on Bring a Trailer with far fewer miles than the 6BT has actually racked up, this one-of-one flatbed truck is currently going for $7,000 after four bids. The auction ends Wednesday, August 31st, at 8:20 pm.