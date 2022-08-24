1969 Jeep Gladiator J3000 Flatbed Truck Flaunts 5.9L Cummins 6BT Swap

Produced for the 1969 model year when Kaiser Jeep was calling the shots, the Gladiator J3000 we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is anything but a garage queen. Currently located in California, this fellow had its original engine swapped in favor of the legendary Cummins 12-valve diesel.
Internally referred to as 6BT, the force-fed sibling of the 6B was introduced in the 1989 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Installed under prior ownership, the inline-six mill rocks ARP head studs, a VE fuel pump with a BD 3,200-rpm governor spring, Novak Conversions oil pan, AFE dry air filter, Scheid Diesel Stock-Street turbo kit, and Denny T Performance Stage 2 fuel pin.
The injection pump timing has been advanced by the current owner, and the oil was changed in preparation for the sale in April. Right behind this engine, you’ll find a five-speed manual in the guise of the NV4500.
The front and rear axles are both Dana 60 units with 3.73:1 Yukon lockers, and oily bits further include a Dana 300 dual-range twin-stick transfer case. The Adams Driveshaft & Off Road driveshafts, big shaft kit, and South Bend clutch are joined by a TJM air compressor. Unfortunately for whoever bids the most on this flatbed truck, the seller notes an occasional leak from the front axle as well as a fuel leak near the pump. On the bright side, the front axle and the fuel pump can be repaired or replaced on a budget.
Something else that needs to be addressed is rust, present in the bottom corners of the driver-side door and under the flatbed. Pictured on Pro Comp 16-inch wheels mounted with 315/75R16 (that’s 34.6 inches for the overall diameter) all-terrain rubber boots, the Gladiator J3000 proudly boasts four-wheel power disc brakes, Bilstein shocks, and locking hubs for the front wheels. The current owner had the rear discs replaced in 2020.
Refinished in gray under prior ownership, the no-nonsense build further includes a Smittybilt front winch, front and rear receiver hitches, a welded steel bumper out back, and an aFe Power exhaust tip that looks the part. Listed on Bring a Trailer with far fewer miles than the 6BT has actually racked up, this one-of-one flatbed truck is currently going for $7,000 after four bids. The auction ends Wednesday, August 31st, at 8:20 pm.
