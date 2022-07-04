2023 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom Editions Honor U.S. Military Members

Jeep has expanded its ‘Freedom’ offering by launching a special package for the Wrangler and Gladiator. Aptly dubbed the Wrangler Freedom and Gladiator Freedom, they boast all kinds of exclusive touches inside and out.
Available to order this month for a limited time, the special edition models honor servicemen and servicewomen, and sport military-themed exterior, and additional upgrades in the cabin.
“With our 1941 origins rooted in the military, we at the Jeep brand are proud of our heritage, and the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions are a tribute to all the servicemen and servicewomen,” said Jeep America’s Senior VP, Jim Morrison. “Through these special editions, this Fourth of July we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and support those who have served and continue to serve.”
Equipped with LED headlamps and fog lamps, winch-capable front bumper made of steel, fender flares painted in the same color as the rest of the body, steel rock rails, and black wheels, the special editions have an ‘Oscar Mike’ badge on the tailgate, and American flag decals on the sides. Leather-trimmed cloth seats and black accent stitching can be seen in the cockpit. The Wave customer program, with 3-year maintenance, 24/7 support via phone or online chat, 24/7 roadside assistance, first-day loaner coverage, and VIP access to various events, is included.
Set to open up for order later this month, the company says, with the first units to arrive at dealers in time for Veterans Day, the new Freedom package is a $3,295 option. It is only available on the Sport S trim levels, which start at $33,195, excluding destination, handling, and dealer fees, on the Wrangler (three-door), and $40,965 on the Gladiator. Retired service members qualify for a $500 military bonus cash for the special editions, and Jeep says they will donate $250 to military charities with every Freedom copy sold.
