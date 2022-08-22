2023 Jeep Baby SUV Gets Spied Inside and Out, Development Is Moving Forward

Jeep is working on yet another SUV, and this one is set to become the smallest one in its range. While there is no word regarding its name, the baby Jeep SUV has been on our rumor radar for quite some time. In other words, you might say that these fresh spy shots confirm the existence of the rumored model, as well as its debut that is closing in.
The first spy shots of this model reached our mailbox back in January, and we can see that the prototype has evolved, even if there are only slight changes done to it. Just like the last time we saw it, the prototype was unattended in a large parking lot. While heavily camouflaged, we can still spot some of its details.
Unlike the first time when this model was caught by our spy photographers, this time we get to see its interior. While still in development, we notice a rather fresh look for the dashboard, which has a long ornament from the wiper stalk all the way to the passenger door that mimics an air vent, while also integrating the usual air vent positions.
The center of the dashboard features a new multimedia screen, while the gauge cluster is not visible, but you can bet that it will be a TFT-only affair. The central multimedia screen is a touch-operated unit, and it is placed as close to the driver as possible.
While we have not sat behind the wheel, it does seem to have an optimal viewing position. Just under the screen, between a set of vents, we spot three buttons along with one that appears to be blank. You might expect to find the hazards switch there, along with one or two key functions such as the door lock/unlock button, plus an additional one.
As you can see, the start/stop button is placed below one of the vents, and below it is a rotary dial for the volume and on/off switch for the sound system.
We like the fact that they have kept a rotary dial for the volume switch, and we know that we are not alone in this element. Moreover, there is an entire row of buttons next to that dial, and these have various functions, which include, but are not limited to interior temperature, defroster, and ventilation settings.
This vehicle in question comes with a manual transmission, but the parking brake is electronically operated from a switch near the lever. The center armrest hides a large storage bin, which is currently occupied by various electronic devices and cables that are used by the development team.
The Baby Jeep is expected to debut as early as November 2022, but we would not hold our breath on that just yet.
Unlike the first time when this model was caught by our spy photographers, this time we get to see its interior. While still in development, we notice a rather fresh look for the dashboard, which has a long ornament from the wiper stalk all the way to the passenger door that mimics an air vent, while also integrating the usual air vent positions.
The center of the dashboard features a new multimedia screen, while the gauge cluster is not visible, but you can bet that it will be a TFT-only affair. The central multimedia screen is a touch-operated unit, and it is placed as close to the driver as possible.
While we have not sat behind the wheel, it does seem to have an optimal viewing position. Just under the screen, between a set of vents, we spot three buttons along with one that appears to be blank. You might expect to find the hazards switch there, along with one or two key functions such as the door lock/unlock button, plus an additional one.
As you can see, the start/stop button is placed below one of the vents, and below it is a rotary dial for the volume and on/off switch for the sound system.
We like the fact that they have kept a rotary dial for the volume switch, and we know that we are not alone in this element. Moreover, there is an entire row of buttons next to that dial, and these have various functions, which include, but are not limited to interior temperature, defroster, and ventilation settings.
This vehicle in question comes with a manual transmission, but the parking brake is electronically operated from a switch near the lever. The center armrest hides a large storage bin, which is currently occupied by various electronic devices and cables that are used by the development team.
The Baby Jeep is expected to debut as early as November 2022, but we would not hold our breath on that just yet.