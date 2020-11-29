Baby Jeep Wrangler Looks Like the Electric Offroader We Need

With the Jeep Wrangler growing and becoming more sophisticated over the years, one can't help but wonder: what if the automaker would introduce a smaller offroader, such as the one portrayed in this rendering? We're not talking about a crossover slotted below the Renegade, but a proper go-anywhere machine that would seek inspiration in the original Willys, whose street version became the world's first mass-produced civilian four-wheel drive vehicle back in 1945.

4 photos