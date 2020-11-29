Baby Jeep Wrangler Looks Like the Electric Offroader We Need

With the Jeep Wrangler growing and becoming more sophisticated over the years, one can't help but wonder: what if the automaker would introduce a smaller offroader, such as the one portrayed in this rendering? We're not talking about a crossover slotted below the Renegade, but a proper go-anywhere machine that would seek inspiration in the original Willys, whose street version became the world's first mass-produced civilian four-wheel drive vehicle back in 1945.
Of course, with the demands of the modern customer involving daily use, such a contraption would have to be suitable for driving on the road, while its dimensions would recommend it as a city car. And while the American automaker's DNA involves all the right ingredients for such a machine, we can also refer to the current Suzuki Jimny as a modern-day example of the formula.
This pixel portrait delivers an extreme interpretation of the concept, so, at best, this would be a concept for a trail-rated version of the model we're discussing.
However, digital artist Kraig Kember, who is responsible for the work, has perfectly managed to portray the sense of adventure delivered by a vehicle of the sort, which could turn the usual supermarket run into a playful little trip.
For the record, we're dealing with a doodle from an automotive designer whose work you can find on multiple Toyota production vehicles, concepts and racecars.
And wile the snorkel seen on this virtual contraption talks of its internal combustion engine, there would be a greater chance of Jeep introducing such a model as part of its ongoing electric revolution, perhaps as a full EV - company CEO Jeep Christian Meunier has been discussing a solid electrification plan for the past two years.
In fact, there have been multiple recent reports talking about Jeep expanding its lineup at both ends in the next few years (we've all seen the upcoming Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer at the top), so a rugged, compact Jeep might just come to the showroom sooner than we think.
Of course, getting off the beaten path requires the sort of trust that might be difficult to gain with the limitations of the current battery technology, but, given the expected advances on this front, terms such as "range anxiety" could become obsolete by the end of the decade.
