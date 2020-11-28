Looks Like Jeep Might Want to Lead the Digital Nomad Movement With the Ger

What we have here is the next niche project to hit the internet, although it may be 10 years too soon. This project is called the Jeep Ger / D-nomad Hub, and is from the mind of one B.K. Kang, an automotive student from Seoul, South Korea, you know, the cool Korea.
The idea is based on the Mongolian ger. If you don’t know what a ger is, they’re also known as yurts. Still nothing? Ok. Let me help you out. A yurt or ger is a sort of mobile home use by nomadic tribes in the Mongolian and some Asian regions. It usually includes some beams of wood for a frame and a sort of top layer with some insulation to protect the interior against the elements.
Let’s start with the central hub as it’s a lot simpler than the Jeep. The hub acts more like a terminal where people come and acquire their Ger, or simply need to replenish one thing or another. Its layout is very similar to that of an airport terminal used for docking, unloading, and then loading again, with the possibility to receive cleaning and maintenance check-ups between customers. Simple enough.
As for the Jeep itself, this is just something else. Before we go any further, know that this vehicle is to be autonomous. I don’t know what it is with Asia and autonomous designs, but hey, here we are. Might as well make the best of it.
Because there is no driver, due to its autonomous tech )the vehicle is also electric), the internal space offered is huge. But we’ll get to that shortly. As far as the exterior goes, this is something else. As you can see in the gallery, this concept is modular. In doing so it shifts the shape of the rear to form either a closed enclosure or become open. The closed form is used while traveling so that guests and goods don’t fall out, while the open arrangement is designed to allow movement in and out of the enclosure.
To allow for efficient working conditions, the interior of the Ger is also modular. One of the shapes it can take is that of an office desk, fully equipped with a 90-degree sweeping tabletop, and even room in the cabin for a single bed. But all work and no play is never good. To avoid this, another mode for the interior is to offer leisure space by transforming the bed and desk into a floating hammock and another sitting area, also suspended in air by a set of straps.
Now it’s a nice dream and all, but with the number of products already available in the motor home segment of our society, it’s kind of pointless. Will such a thing be made in the future, though? That's anyone's guess.
