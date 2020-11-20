Mazda Vision Ka-Ge Rendering Is the Minivan Design for a Future Family

The Mazda Vision Ka-Ge is no different from the vehicles described above. It’s what you see in the cover photo before you, and like al concepts before it and after, it too brings design and ideation to the table. This time this project was spewed out from the mind of one Jaemin Lee, a transportation design student from Seoul, South Korea.
Now the idea behind it is simple, the Ka-Ge is meant to be a family car that is built for an electric future which might not be too far off. But, for now it does remain only a visual concept. It’s also one that has absolutely no attention to interior. Only a body design is what we are presented with. But what a body.
Here, before we continue, have a look in the gallery and take a couple of moments to imagine owning something that looks like this. You wake up in the morning and get ready for the office. Outside, on your driveway sits this wonderous beast. Today, for some reason, you take a longer look at it than normal.
The front wheels seem to break away from the rest of the body and are held in place and controlled by a pair of support struts. As for the rear wheels we see an opposite effect. Here, the wheels are moved into the main body giving the vehicle a wonderful and sleek look that scream aerodynamics.
The body lines further sustain the aerodynamic look. From the front of the ride to the back, only two main lines can be seen running alongside the car. One shapes the bottom of the body, while the other, the top, before finally meeting right about the rear wheel well, and then dropping off to shape the rear.
autonomous design that it is, there really is no need for a windshield. But Mr. Lee did choose to include some glass and visibility into the vehicle design, so he set a fully glass roof top as a means of enjoying the view while cruising to work or to drop off the kids.
To make sure the vehicle can safely maneuver while classified as autonomous, the designer knew that sensors and cameras would need to be incorporated into the design. You may be asking yourself where those cameras are, and the answer is in plain sight. All sensors, Radar, Lidar, and cameras used in its autonomous motion are hidden in those hammerhead shark-like fins found at the front.
As for the wheels, wow I love the way those fins help the visual effect of the car. Lucky for us lovers of weird and wacky stuff, these sorts of wheels could probably be made even today with current tech. Sadly, it is all just a concept until someone comes along and pts their busy hands to work.
