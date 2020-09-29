This AI Assisted Mazda is a Concept We’d Love to See on the World’s Streets

Mazda can trace its history back to the 1930s. Some say even the 20s, before it took on the brand name. Since then, it has grown into our hearts. From its presence on the streets to even video games, it has marked many of us. One of those hearts belongs to Hanchang Liu. An automotive designer working out of France, took six months to complete this design. Cartoon characters aside, this is one Mazda we’d love to see on the streets.
Its named the Mazda Ichi Concept One and brings with it more than just an interesting design. It is built with functionality in mind as well. It’s to be expected from Liu as another concept he worked on, the Jaguar Consul, is just as sharp sleek and functional.
Because pollution is becoming a very real factor in our day to day lives. Some cities around the world have already begun regulating combustion engines, and some have even eliminated these types of engines from their streets. With this in mind, the Ichi is thought up with a hybrid engine.
Outside the city, however, all bets are off. Here, the Ichi uses all abilities. A few things happen when driving in what the designer calls the ‘initial’ mode. The driver’s position is altered into more of a racing setting and but offers less visibility to give the impression of speed, and an AI kicks in. This AI is supposed to calculate obstacles, optimize routes, and maybe even direct the vehicle. Although this is not mentioned.
MX-5 Miata Roadster inspired? I think it might be that dropped rear and large quarter panel. Actually, now that we can have a longer look at it, the Miata presence is strong with this one.
A few other aspects that we feel are just for show would the rear-hinged or suicide door design, and the engine grill. That grill is there only to offer higher visibility to the engine. Unless it’s made from sort of porous space-agey material, it’s only for show.
With the way things are moving these days, I feel it may be only a matter of time before we see something like this moving around our streets. it doesn’t even need to have the AI, just make it look the same.
