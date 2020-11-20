Cadillac Lyriq EV Set to Debut 9 Months Earlier Than Initially Planned

The era of complete automotive electrification is upon us, and car manufacturers all around the globe are rushing to get a share of the EV market, while making sure the Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) of yesterday are going straight to the history books. It is a joint effort to help cut down on emissions and offer a more effective means of transportation for the world.
While companies such as Rimac have gone full speed ahead with building EVs, with total disregard to the conventional ways of building engine, and while some manufacturers have made visible efforts into making the transition with the help of plug-in hybrid vehicles, you could say GM has been left behind a bit in this race.
But good news at last, as the Cadillac Lyriq, which was scheduled to hit the market late 2022, was just announced to be available to customers starting the first quarter of the same year, as GM is looking to speed up the process and fully ditch any ICE vehicles by the end of the decade.
This move comes forth to support GM's $27 billion EV plan that was just recently announced, and that aims at increasing battery efficiency and subsequently speaking mileage of upcoming vehicles all while bringing down the overall costs, as much as 60% thanks to the new Ultium packs.
According to GM's executive VP for product development, purchasing, and supply chain, Doug Parks, the decrease of costs - albeit just by 40% to begin with - will be visible right away, in both the Cadillac Lyriq and the new Hummer EV.
So, while it might seem that GM was slightly late to the EV race, it just might be that their new plan might have them jump ahead of the competition, as 30 new electric vehicles are in the works , 20 of which will be available to the North American market. What a time to be alive indeed!
But good news at last, as the Cadillac Lyriq, which was scheduled to hit the market late 2022, was just announced to be available to customers starting the first quarter of the same year, as GM is looking to speed up the process and fully ditch any ICE vehicles by the end of the decade.
This move comes forth to support GM's $27 billion EV plan that was just recently announced, and that aims at increasing battery efficiency and subsequently speaking mileage of upcoming vehicles all while bringing down the overall costs, as much as 60% thanks to the new Ultium packs.
According to GM's executive VP for product development, purchasing, and supply chain, Doug Parks, the decrease of costs - albeit just by 40% to begin with - will be visible right away, in both the Cadillac Lyriq and the new Hummer EV.
So, while it might seem that GM was slightly late to the EV race, it just might be that their new plan might have them jump ahead of the competition, as 30 new electric vehicles are in the works , 20 of which will be available to the North American market. What a time to be alive indeed!