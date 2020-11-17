autoevolution
Sometimes we run across an idea that is so close to something we’ve personally thought of, that it must be talked about. After all, that’s that beauty of being alive, if you’ve thought of it, someone else surely has too. So better get to work, if you don’t want to be left in the dust.

Tesla Should Have a New Rival for the Most Rudimentary Truck Design From Chevy

17 Nov 2020, 15:55 UTC ·
This is the case with this Chevrolet concept known as A New Expression. Really, that is its name, and the designer is Carter Gao, a transportation design student in Cleveland, Ohio, just a stone’s throw away from Detroit.

Now, sure the model and drawings for the concept may be a little rough, but once we have a look at its functional design elements, we will see that something like this could very well be underway somewhere, sometime, it just might not end up looking so basic.

But as the saying goes, simplicity is best, and this seems to be the case here as well. Now, the idea behind the vehicle is just as simple, to offer a machine that can transition easily between the hustle and bustle of city life and the great outdoors, like any self-respecting Chevy should.

Before we continue, I do need to mention that the designer did create this concept for a future that may never come, but one that is still somehow nestled in truth. The future will be a crowded place for sure, as the planet is not getting any bigger, while the human populations just seems to keep growing. This idea was also one of the driving factors behind the design.

One thing I enjoyed about the design is that it still resembles a pick-up truck, albeit a futuristic one. But we still have some sort of ground clearance, and even a cargo bed at the rear. With the future being what it is, this thing will most likely be autonomous. That would also explain the lack of a windshield at the front. Unless, of course, it’s one of those smart-glass kind of component. But that would just be speculation, as the designer makes no mention of this.

What Gao does make plenty of mention is the cargo hold at the rear of the truck. The first thing he did was drop the truck’s bed down to the ground. One reason for doing this was aesthetics as it looks hella cool all dropped, and secondly because of safety. The lower the load to the ground, the safer it is overall for those driving the car, but also for anyone behind the vehicle too.

But there is one other reason why the bed has been lowered to near ground level. You ready for it? Well, because of the crowded future we might end up living in, smaller last-mile vehicles will be seen more and more frequently. Two of such vehicles are to be found on this Chevy. The bed of this concept is also meant to carry to self-balancing unicycles.

You better believe it, as this is no joke. To make sure that you can still get around hard to reach destinations that may otherwise be inaccessible to larger vehicles, and to do so quickly, these two cycles deploy from the rear and wait for you to just hop on. If you happen to check out the gallery, find the photo labeled ‘Final Design’ and have a look at the unicycles there. They look like they belong right next to the Cybertruck.

As far-fetched as it may be, this design still offers the one thing all concept are meant to do, and that’s to make you dream. Be it myself, or someone else, at one point in time, someone, somewhere will remember some aspect of this design and put it to good use.
