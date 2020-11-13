Chevrolet Corvette "Double Trouble" Is a Boost Master

With many builders using uber-rare Corvettes such as the 1963 C2 split window as a starting point for their real-life projects, the virtual build that now sits on our screens, which revolves around a C3 Convertible, might not seem that extreme, at least at first sight.
However, upon closer inspection, it becomes apparent that we're not dealing with something that can be labeled as your regular rendering.
For starters, this digital piece of America has gained some serious muscle, albeit at the expense of visibility... and efficiency - can you imagine the mechanical losses generated by not one, but two superchargers driven by this Chevy's V8?
Moving past the tech side of the proposal, the widebody approach of the Corvette involves floating overfenders that still allow us to enjoy quite a bit of the car's original styling cues. Of course, those who identify as purists still won't agree with such bits being added to the car.
And if we zoom in on the posterior of the beast, we'll notice the bumper is gone, with the minimalist approach also involving quadruple tailpipes.
The connection to the asphalt has been redefined. As such, we're talking about custom wheels featuring a multi-spoke design and extremely generous lips, along with air springs that can easily allow the car to sit strikingly close to the road.
"Since we're talking heavy mods, why is there no rolling protection?" one might rightfully ask. Well, deep in our hearts, we hope a piece of hardware with a pyrotechnic actuator is hidden somewhere in there.
Now, if this wild take on the C3 Chevrolet Corvette appears familiar, it's probably because this isn't the said artist's first take on the concept. That title goes to a set of renderings we discussed last month, with the development also catering to the needs of those who simply won't have that double-trouble blower arrangement.
Now, if this wild take on the C3 Chevrolet Corvette appears familiar, it's probably because this isn't the said artist's first take on the concept. That title goes to a set of renderings we discussed last month, with the development also catering to the needs of those who simply won't have that double-trouble blower arrangement.