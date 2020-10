We're actually dealing with a pair of C3 s here and that's because Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind the project, wanted to experiment with multiple ideas. And, since the machine was gifted with whatever parts necessary to make it turn heads and burn rubber (more on this below), this will certainly give purists a hard time.For instance, instead of, say, digitally restoring the pop-up headlights to their former glory, the pixel master sought inspiration in the high-tech-hard-life world of cyberpunk and gifted the car with a barely-lifted LED setup.Then we have the widebody approach, which, surprisingly, seems to follow the original styling cues of the machine. The overfenders are absolutely filled by custom wheels that could easily draw attention on their own, not least thanks to the copper finish, which reminds us of the 1960s revival that is the De Tomaso P72 we met last year.Now, if you find the super-sized splitter up front, or the vented hood, a bit difficult to cope with, you might want to steer clear of zooming in on the yellow car in the background.That's because its hood is protruded by not one, but two superchargers stacked on top of each other, for the fun of it - can you imagine how much muscle it takes just to spin those blowers? Then again, those who adore this sort of imagination exercise should make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, which brings us under the skin texture and lighting of this elaborate 3D project.