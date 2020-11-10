Atheris is a Trike with Magnetic Motors, Powered by Graphene Batteries

This 1960 Corvette Fuelie Is One of Just 11 Ever Built, Runs Like on Day One

A typical Corvette is already a head-turning machine, but what you’re looking at right here is the definition of a super-rare model, a once in a lifetime opportunity for a potential buyer. 29 photos



The 1



In case you’re wondering how come a car this old looks so good, it’s all thanks to a thorough restoration that has already been completed. Unfortunately, we’re not being provided with too many details about this project, though it’s pretty clear from the photos of the car that it brought the Corvette back to day-one condition.



And what’s more, everything is there and working properly, so at the end of the day, you’re getting a 1960 Corvette that feels like it did when it just left the factory.



We're told the original owner gave up on the it in 1974, with the buyer then deciding to resell it after 23 years. The odometer indicates just 59,000 miles (94,950 km).



While it looks like no solid info is available in this regard, the garage selling the car speculates it is a Corvette that wasn’t available through the dealerships, and it was purchased either from the factory, by a company executive or was built for race teams.



Whatever the case, this is clearly a stunningly looking Corvette that’s the dream of many collectors out there. As for the price, you don’t expect it to come cheap, do you? Gateway Classic Cars



