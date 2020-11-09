Born in 1968, Restored in 1980, This Chevy Camaro Z28 Is Still a Head Turner

For reasons no one really knows, there are a lot of people out there who like old and repaired cars more than the new and shiny ones. Take Chevrolet machines, for instance: do you think the company ever dreamed their cars would continue to sell for high six-digit sums, decades after they first rolled off the assembly lines?
Chevy (and all the other carmakers in America) have the aftermarket industry to thank for this. Courtesy of a small army of garages, presently-dead nameplates like Chevelle, Nova, or even Impala are still around, perhaps more cherished today than they ever were.
As for the Camaro, we do have a present generation of the model. But it seems to accomplish little in beating the appeal of its predecessors, which continue to make the rounds, in large numbers, on the collector’s market.
November is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, and of course the Camaro is a central figure of our coverage. And here’s another, in Z28 guise, after it just got sold at the end of October for $69,300.
We’re looking at a Camaro from 1968, one that about 20 years later, in the 1980s, needed a restoration for some reason. A process that was apparently very well conducted, given how it survives in good condition to this day.
The car still packs the original engine, a matching numbers 302ci (5.0-liter) V8 engine good for 290 hp, linked to a 4-speed transmission.
Visually, we’re told this is a rare example wearing Tuxedo Black on the body over a blue interior. How rare? Well, the seller says only 16 were made like this, of the about 7,200 to have rolled off the lines in 1968.
When it got sold last month, the Camaro had 41,200 miles (66,000 km) on the odometer, which is quite low given its age. And if you’re feeling a bit down this one got away from you, fret not. It’ll probably show up again at an auction somewhere soon, because generally this is how these cars roll.
As for the Camaro, we do have a present generation of the model. But it seems to accomplish little in beating the appeal of its predecessors, which continue to make the rounds, in large numbers, on the collector’s market.
November is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, and of course the Camaro is a central figure of our coverage. And here’s another, in Z28 guise, after it just got sold at the end of October for $69,300.
We’re looking at a Camaro from 1968, one that about 20 years later, in the 1980s, needed a restoration for some reason. A process that was apparently very well conducted, given how it survives in good condition to this day.
The car still packs the original engine, a matching numbers 302ci (5.0-liter) V8 engine good for 290 hp, linked to a 4-speed transmission.
Visually, we’re told this is a rare example wearing Tuxedo Black on the body over a blue interior. How rare? Well, the seller says only 16 were made like this, of the about 7,200 to have rolled off the lines in 1968.
When it got sold last month, the Camaro had 41,200 miles (66,000 km) on the odometer, which is quite low given its age. And if you’re feeling a bit down this one got away from you, fret not. It’ll probably show up again at an auction somewhere soon, because generally this is how these cars roll.