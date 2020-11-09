autoevolution
Here are the Pursuit-rated Enhancements of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV

We live in an era where police vehicles are feared and hated but back in our childhood days, they use to light up our imagination and were some of the coolest vehicles to roam the streets. One such vehicle is the new Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle.
The full-size SUV has a long-standing tradition of providing some of the most capable and dependable vehicles to U.S. law enforcement agencies.

In 1997, the first Pursuit-Rated Package was introduced and over the next three years, Chevrolet has been gathering feedback from officers and continued to add or enhance features that would better suit their needs.

The 2021 Chevy Tahoe PPV is powered by a 5.3-liter L84 EcoTec3 small-block V8 engine that produces 355 hp (265kW). It uses the innovative Dynamic Fuel Management technology that offers twelve modes of cylinder deactivation designed to improve engine efficiency across a wide range of driving conditions.

It also uses high-performance rocker covers from the ZL1 LT4 engine from the Chevrolet Camaro, which improves crankcase ventilation.

It is paired with a ten-speed Hydra-Matic 10L80 longitudinal automatic transmission developed as part of a joint-venture between Ford Motor Company and General Motors. It uses a unique triple-clutch assembly on a dedicated intermediate shaft that enables it to be as small as a conventional dual-clutch gearbox.

Dedicated cooling systems specific for law enforcement applications ensure optimal running temperatures for the engine oil and transmission fluid.

A heavy-duty, clutch-type limited-slip rear differential has also been added to cope with the demanding conditions of a pursuit.

Also, the suspension has been modified with unique monotube dampers, coil springs, and stabilizer bars to minimize body roll and increase driver confidence when executing specific law-enforcement maneuvers.

The Tahoe’s all-new independent rear suspension and longer wheelbase improve handling and ride comfort for both civilian and law enforcement versions.

Ride height has been lowered compared to the civilian Tahoe, which further increases stability and provides better high-speed aerodynamics.

An increase in performance and agility is also provided by the heavy-duty braking system. The standard calipers and Duralife rotors have been replaced with six-piston aluminum monoblock calipers and 16-inch rotors made by Italian braking expert Brembo.

The new Tahoe offers a wide range of technological improvements, like a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a standard Rear-Vision Camera, and the Rear Park Assist sensor suite that will come in handy when backing up, especially if the rear view is obstructed by cargo partitions, passengers or K9 kennels.

Also, the Hitch Guidance system is available as standard to provide easy trailer attachment and for the first time on a Tahoe PPV, standard keyless entry and push-to-start ignition are added.

A complex suite of active safety features are also available to help officers maintain control of the vehicle in high-stress situations or when scanning the surroundings. These include Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Following Distance Indicator.

To reduce time and simplify upfitting the vehicle’s electrical architecture has been drastically modified. A new standard blunt-cut wire harness has 31 wire circuits to the cockpit, 56 wire circuits to the cargo area, and 25 shared circuits to connect equipment without removing any major panels or components.

It is powered by an upgraded dual battery system with emergency equipment isolation. A 760-Amp battery has been added to operate auxiliary equipment and lightning without running the engine. The alternator has also been upgraded with a high-output model that is 47% more powerful than earlier versions.

A Special Service Vehicle focused on off-road and towing needs will also be added to the lineup. Both 2021 Tahoe PPV and SSV will be assembled at General Motors’ Arlington Assembly in Texas and will be available earlier next year.
