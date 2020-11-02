GM Specialists Make Solid Case for the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban

The Chevrolet Suburban model is almost as old as the whole idea of suburban areas. First introduced before WWII, it is currently the longest-running nameplate in the industry, and given people's affinity for SUVs, it doesn't look like it'll be going anywhere soon.
It couldn't have a more suitable name even if it tried, even though some of its detractors might argue that "soccer-mom-mobile" could be a strong alternative. The reality is that you rarely need all the space the Suburban has to offer, but when you do, you'll be eternally grateful for having it.
Besides, if it's slightly less space you're after, Chevrolet has you covered with the Tahoe. Essentially a carbon copy of the Suburban, the Tahoe is just marginally shorter and lighter. What it loses in size, though, it makes up for in payload capacity as it can carry heavier loads than its bigger sibling. It's also more affordable, even though not by that much - around $3,000.
It's this versatility that makes the Tahoe the full-size SUV of choice for most Americans, selling twice as many units as the Suburban and sitting comfortably clear of its closest rivals: the Ford Expedition and its brother from another mother, the GMC Yukon. With the launch of the 2021 model, it looks like the only way to go for GM's models is up.
The clip down below is obviously a sample of GM promotional material, which means you can expect a lot of superlatives and maybe some exaggerated praises. However, looking through that, it's hard not to acknowledge why these two models have so much success in their native market. Hell, we wouldn't be surprised if they fared well in other countries as well if Chevrolet took the risk to sell them there.
The video goes into plenty of detail about what is new or improved on the new models and, as it turns out, there's a lot to talk about. From the frivolous things such as third-row access and rear-seat 12.6-inch dual-touch screen entertainment system to the vehicles' air suspension and magnetic ride control. You can watch the entire three-and-a-half-minute-long presentation down below to find out more about Chevrolet's two new models.
