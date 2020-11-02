This 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Comes with a Small Treat Under the Hood

The Corvette C4 officially entered production in January 1983 to launch as MY 1984, and it was manufactured exclusively at Chevrolet’s plant in Kentucky.
Based on the styling created by chief Corvette designer Dave McLellan, the C4 was available with 350ci (5.7-liter) engines only, obviously with different outputs depending on the configuration. The LT5 V8, for example, was used on the ZR-1 and developed 375 horsepower.
The Corvette you’re looking at here, however, was originally fitted with an LT1 V8, but the folks over at Classic Auto Mall, who are now in charge of selling the car, reveal that the engine has been replaced as a welcome update.
“It includes a 1981 4-bolt main bored .030 over making it a 355ci. There is a Comp Cam and new aluminum heads. 780 cfm double pumper, Hooker Headers and Flow Master mufflers. A 2.59:1 differential transfers power to the rear wheels,” they say in an eBay auction.
The Corvette does look good, though it’s worth emphasizing this isn’t a new car. And, as a result, not everything is in tip-top shape.
For example, there are several interior parts that show wear, including the door panels and the handles, so if you were hoping to get a Corvette in brand-new condition, this isn’t the case here. So in addition to non-matching numbers and several non-original parts, you’d also have to accept the obvious signs of wear that the previous owners didn’t want to deal with.
But on the other hand, this is what makes the car rather affordable. Despite everything working properly and the Vette ready to become your daily driver, the highest bid right now in the eBay auction is a little over $3,000, with 4 days left until the whole thing comes to an end.
The car has 117,243 miles (188,684 km) on the clock, and it can be seen in person in Pennsylvania.
The Corvette you’re looking at here, however, was originally fitted with an LT1 V8, but the folks over at Classic Auto Mall, who are now in charge of selling the car, reveal that the engine has been replaced as a welcome update.
“It includes a 1981 4-bolt main bored .030 over making it a 355ci. There is a Comp Cam and new aluminum heads. 780 cfm double pumper, Hooker Headers and Flow Master mufflers. A 2.59:1 differential transfers power to the rear wheels,” they say in an eBay auction.
The Corvette does look good, though it’s worth emphasizing this isn’t a new car. And, as a result, not everything is in tip-top shape.
For example, there are several interior parts that show wear, including the door panels and the handles, so if you were hoping to get a Corvette in brand-new condition, this isn’t the case here. So in addition to non-matching numbers and several non-original parts, you’d also have to accept the obvious signs of wear that the previous owners didn’t want to deal with.
But on the other hand, this is what makes the car rather affordable. Despite everything working properly and the Vette ready to become your daily driver, the highest bid right now in the eBay auction is a little over $3,000, with 4 days left until the whole thing comes to an end.
The car has 117,243 miles (188,684 km) on the clock, and it can be seen in person in Pennsylvania.